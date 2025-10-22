Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of Doro as ministerial-nominee

President Bola Tinubu has sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Dr Bernard Doro as minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr Bernard Doro for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, the distinguished Senate President, the distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter read in part.

Akpabio, thereafter, referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative input.