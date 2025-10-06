Tinubu risks voter backlash in 2027, says Olawepo-Hashim group

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could face broad voter disapproval in the 2027 general elections, citing growing public frustration over economic hardship and insecurity across the country.

In a statement by its South West Coordinator, Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, the group said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risked repeating the political errors that weakened its performance in the 2023 presidential election, especially in Southern Nigeria.

Olaniyi cautioned that the APC’s overconfidence and perceived disregard for dissenting voices could prove politically costly.

“In 2023, the Lagos APC dismissed opposition elements as ‘online politicians,’ only to lose the presidential election in Lagos to the very people they mocked,” he stated.

He recalled that the APC struggled in several Southern states during the 2023 elections and said public dissatisfaction remained high due to economic and security challenges.

“The party not only lost Lagos State but also saw its influence wane in parts of the South. Even in the North, frustration with national issues is growing,” Olaniyi added.

According to the group, the political coalition that supported Tinubu in 2023 has weakened amid public concerns over economic conditions and insecurity.

Olaniyi urged all tiers of government to prioritise people-centred policies to ease citizens’ living conditions, noting that inflation and unemployment have worsened.

“For years, the economy has faced serious challenges, and many Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs. There is an urgent need for reform and responsive governance,” he said.

He further expressed concern over the security situation across various regions, stressing that Nigerians deserve a government that can guarantee safety and restore public confidence.

“The 2027 elections will likely be determined by governance performance rather than party or regional loyalties. Nigerians are becoming more issue-driven in their choices,” he said.

Responding to comments questioning Dr. Gbenga Hashim’s political relevance, Olaniyi noted that perseverance is a hallmark of democratic leadership, adding that many successful leaders faced multiple electoral defeats before achieving victory.

He said Dr. Hashim’s continued advocacy for transparent and accountable governance has resonated with citizens seeking credible alternatives.

“The 2027 election will be about competence, accountability, and development. Nigerians will make informed choices based on their experiences,” the group stated.