Tinubu returns to Abuja after 10-day working visit to Lagos

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday after a 10-day working visit to Lagos.

‎

‎This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.

‎

‎Tinubu had arrived in Lagos on Sept. 26, after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan.

‎

‎During his stay in Lagos, he met with major investors including Bayo Ogunlesi, CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, and HaKeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.

‎

‎He also received Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), alongside Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other sector leaders.

‎

‎Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to positioning Nigeria’s maritime sector as a strong alternative to fossil fuels.

‎

‎Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, the President visited Imo State to commission key projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

‎

‎While in Imo, he also unveiled a book by Governor Uzodimma, documenting 10 years of APC governance in Nigeria.

‎

‎On Independence Day, Tinubu addressed the nation from the historic State House, Dodan Barracks, in Lagos.

‎

‎He later inaugurated the renovated National Theatre, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

‎

‎On Saturday, the President traveled to Jos, Plateau, for the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

‎

‎At the funeral, Tinubu paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to religious fairness and national unity.