President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday after a 10-day working visit to Lagos.
This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.
Tinubu had arrived in Lagos on Sept. 26, after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan.
During his stay in Lagos, he met with major investors including Bayo Ogunlesi, CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, and HaKeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.
He also received Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), alongside Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other sector leaders.
Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to positioning Nigeria’s maritime sector as a strong alternative to fossil fuels.
Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, the President visited Imo State to commission key projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.
While in Imo, he also unveiled a book by Governor Uzodimma, documenting 10 years of APC governance in Nigeria.
On Independence Day, Tinubu addressed the nation from the historic State House, Dodan Barracks, in Lagos.
He later inaugurated the renovated National Theatre, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.
On Saturday, the President traveled to Jos, Plateau, for the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.
At the funeral, Tinubu paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to religious fairness and national unity.
October 6, 2025
Tinubu returns to Abuja after 10-day working visit to Lagos
President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday after a 10-day working visit to Lagos.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.