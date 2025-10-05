Tinubu preaches peace, religious tolerance at burial of APC Chairman’s mother

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians, particularly citizens of Plateau State, to embrace peace and religious tolerance, urging them to live together in mutual respect and harmony.

The President made the appeal at the weekend during the funeral service of the late Nana Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Headquarters in Jos. Addressing the congregation, President Tinubu said Nigeria’s unity depends on mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic and religious groups, emphasized that “hate is not an option,” and cited his own household as an example of religious tolerance and love.

“I inherited Islam, and my wife is a pastor. She prays for me, and I have never tried to convert her. We should love one another because we are serving one God,” the President stated.

He commended the late Nana Lydia for her exemplary life of faith, peace, and service to humanity, describing her as “a mother who raised her children in the fear of God.”

In his sermon, Rev. Mudimka Seri, who drew his text from Ecclesiastes 3:1–2, 9–12 and spoke on the topic “Time,” reminded citizens, politicians, and clerics that time is a divine resource and should be used wisely in service to God and humanity.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, expressed gratitude to all who came to identify with his family, recalling his mother’s sacrifices and resilience. “My mother was a strong and determined woman who defied health challenges to ensure that we received the best education. She urged me to keep the trust the President has in me,” he said.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in his remarks, thanked President Tinubu for honouring the State with his presence despite his tight schedule.

He praised the First Family for their consistent support to Plateau and called on the President to revisit the State soon to witness ongoing projects aligned with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Our administration is transforming agriculture and other sectors. The Tin City buses are just the tip of the iceberg. However, we continue to grapple with insecurity and seek your continued support to overcome it,” the Governor appealed.

Speaking on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State described the late Nana Lydia as a devoted wife and loving mother who lived a life worthy of emulation, and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief of Staff to the President, several former and serving Governors, former and serving Ministers, former and serving Deputy Governors, former and serving Members of the National, and States Assemblies, among others.

The late Nana Lydia Yilwatda was later laid to rest at Dungung, Ampang East in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.