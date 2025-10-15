Tinubu permitted me to be absent during Council of State meeting – Wike

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he got President Bola Tinubu’s permission to be absent during the Council of State meeting.

Prof. Joash Amupitan was nominated as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission during the meeting.

Wike stated this during the commissioning of the Access Roads in Sector Centre B, Dakibiyu District, in Abuja.

He dismissed as false and mischievous reports that he deliberately boycotted the meeting over dissatisfaction with the appointment of the new INEC boss.

“On Thursday, we had a flag off and I told the Minister of State, FCT, to represent me at the Council of State meeting.

“I had already told Mr President that I would not be available because of other engagements we had already put in place, and so, the honourable minister of state represented the FCT in that meeting.

“We have to be careful when people carry unnecessary propaganda and blackmail. But in spite of those things, be focused; you will achieve your results.

“They said I did not attend because I was not happy that my own nominee was not taken,” he said.

Wike maintained that he works for President Tinubu and that his delivery of projects in the FCT has silenced the critics.

“I work for Mr President. Mr President’s judgment, as far as I’m concerned, in this country has always been how to put this country in the right perspective.

“Be focused. When you start delivering, the achievement will silence all critics. Today they have nothing again to say,” he said.

Wike also commended President Tinubu for providing the right leadership, which according to him paved way for the achievements made by the FCT Administration.

“I have always said, when you have the right leadership, you can achieve the expected results. President Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has shown the right leadership.

“People are talking about the achievements we have made. It is because we have the right leadership. When you have the right leadership, you get things right,” he said.

(NAN)