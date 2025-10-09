Tinubu mourns Christopher Kolade, says he’s ‘one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing the late broadcaster, diplomat, and boardroom icon as “one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures” whose legacy of integrity, service, and excellence will continue to inspire generations.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday , President Tinubu said he received the news of Dr. Kolade’s death with “profound sadness,” noting that the late elder statesman’s contributions to national development spanned education, corporate governance, diplomacy, and humanitarian service.

“Dr. Kolade, 92, was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School,” the President said.

He extolled Dr. Kolade’s brilliance, integrity, and patriotism, describing him as “among the finest of men, exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and with unimpeachable integrity.”

President Tinubu noted that beyond his corporate achievements, including serving as chief executive and later chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Dr. Kolade was a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr. Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or in public office,” the President added.

He also recalled Dr. Kolade’s numerous humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, particularly his support for sickle cell patients, to which he donated a significant portion of his personal earnings.

“Dr. Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” Tinubu said.

The President further described Dr. Kolade as “a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient,” praying that God Almighty grant him eternal rest.