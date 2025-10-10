Tinubu mourns as ex-UK envoy, Christopher Kolade, dies at 92

Dr Christopher Kolade

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and one of the nation’s most revered elder statesmen, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who passed away at the age of 92.

His family announced his death in a statement, saying: “We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings.”

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Dr. Kolade lived a life defined by integrity, leadership, and excellence across broadcasting, diplomacy, academia, and the corporate world.

A son of an Anglican missionary, he attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone. His distinguished career earned him honorary doctorates from the University of Sierra Leone (1976) and McPherson University (2016).

Dr. Kolade began his professional journey in broadcasting and rose to become Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

He later joined the corporate sector, where he served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, earning widespread respect for his ethical leadership.

His reputation for excellence led to his appointment as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a role he discharged with distinction.

After his diplomatic service, Dr. Kolade joined the Lagos Business School (LBS) as a lecturer in Corporate Governance and Human Resource Management, and later taught Leadership and Conflict Management at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, where he also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Beyond academia, he held leadership positions in professional bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Management, Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, International Institute for Communications, and the World Association for Christian Communication.

In recognition of his lifetime of service, Dr. Kolade received numerous awards, including the Order of St. Augustine Medal from the Archbishop of Canterbury. In 2012, he was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) Board.

A lifelong advocate of ethics and transparency, he also chaired Integrity Organisation Ltd GTE and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd GTE.

Tinubu mourns

Reacting to his death, President Tinubu described Dr. Kolade as “one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures” whose life embodied integrity, discipline, and selfless service.

In a statement personally signed by him, the President said he received the news “with profound sadness,” noting that the late diplomat’s contributions to national development spanned education, corporate governance, diplomacy, and humanitarian service.

“Dr. Kolade, 92, was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially in corporate governance and human resource management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School,” Tinubu stated.

He hailed Kolade as “among the finest of men — exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and with unimpeachable integrity.”

The President added that beyond his corporate and diplomatic achievements, Kolade was “a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.”

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From his days as a colonial-era education officer to his service as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and as Director-General of the NBC, Dr. Kolade left an indelible mark of distinction in every sphere — whether in the boardroom, public office, or academia,” Tinubu said.

He also recalled Kolade’s humanitarian work through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, particularly his support for sickle cell patients, to which he donated a significant portion of his personal income.

“Dr. Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself through uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” Tinubu said, praying that God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.