Tinubu Media Force names Seyi Tinubu as Grand Patron

…As Nigeria’s largest grassroots media network rallies behind Renewed Hope Agenda

It was a colourful and inspiring atmosphere in Abuja as Nigeria’s largest progressive grassroots media network, Tinubu Media Force (TMF), officially named Barrister Seyi Tinubu as its Grand Patron.

The event drew national attention as the group reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to championing the ideals of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across the federation.

Led by its National Coordinator, Gbenga Abiola, alongside the National Executives and the six Regional Coordinators, the Tinubu Media Force described the recognition as purpose-driven and well-deserved. The occasion marked a new chapter for the group as it continues to expand its grassroots reach and consolidate its structure as a formidable communication powerhouse for the administration.

In his remarks, Gbenga Abiola lauded Seyi Tinubu for his humility, intelligence, and people-oriented disposition, describing him as one of the most approachable young politicians in Nigeria today. He emphasised that Seyi’s leadership style mirrors that of his father, President Tinubu, who has consistently demonstrated capacity, sagacity, and doggedness in governance and leadership.

“Tell me any son of a president, whether in history or at the moment, who has galvanized such an enormous grassroots base like Seyi Tinubu,” Abiola stated. “He is approachable, empathetic, humble, detailed, and always ready to deliver. His intelligence academically, politically, and socially speaks volumes of his character and upbringing.”

The Tinubu Media Force further described Seyi Tinubu as the foundation and inspiration behind the creation of the group’s nationwide media structure. According to the executives, his belief in youth inclusion and media empowerment has opened new opportunities for young people, grassroots journalists, and community voices to thrive under the Renewed Hope administration.

“Seyi Tinubu believes so much in the ideology and leadership philosophy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Abiola added. “He remains a rallying point for millions of young Nigerians who share in the vision of a prosperous nation driven by innovation, integrity, and inclusion.”

Beyond his political and philanthropic engagements, Seyi Tinubu has earned widespread recognition as a visionary entrepreneur and youth development advocate. Through his initiatives such as Noella Foundation and his involvement in LSTV and Loatsad Promomedia, he has provided platforms for young Nigerians to express creativity, build businesses, and access mentorship opportunities that foster empowerment and self-reliance.

His commitment to social impact is evident through his consistent support for education, sports, and community-based projects across Nigeria. From school rehabilitation programs to youth mentorship drives and empowerment schemes, Seyi Tinubu has shown that leadership is not about title but about service, compassion, and creating pathways for others to succeed.

The group also commended President Tinubu for his bold reforms, visionary leadership, and steadfast pursuit of a prosperous Nigeria. They described his administration as one determined to reposition the country across all sectors, from the economy to education, infrastructure, and governance, with policies that reflect true national rebirth and sustainable growth.

“We appreciate the acceptance of Barrister Seyi Tinubu as our Grand Patron,” Abiola concluded. “We pledge our total commitment to disseminating the achievements of this administration and amplifying the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda across every community in Nigeria.”

The event ended on a note of renewed optimism as the Tinubu Media Force reaffirmed its dedication to grassroots mobilization and strategic communication, ensuring that the message of hope, unity, and progress continues to resonate deeply among Nigerians at all levels.

In attendance were National Coordinator, Gbenga Abiola, Razak Jeje ( Deputy Coordinator), Jamiu Ademosu (National Secretary), Razak Oyedeji (PRO), Jide Made (Director Finance), Itunoluwa Soniregun (Head of Programmes). While the regional Coordinators include Khalid Tukur (North), Engr. Dr. Oluogun Mojeed (Southwest), Paul Fregege (South South), Idris Alooma (North Central), Okorie Samason (South East), Jibrin Maasum (North East).