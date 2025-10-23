Tinubu lauded over breakthrough by DSS, NASENI in production of modern security equipment

The Department of State Services (DSS), in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has achieved a major feat towards technological self-reliance in Nigeria’s security sector.

2.​Making the disclosure in Abuja, NASENI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the high-tech equipment which his agency is jointly producing with the DSS, with full support of Mr. President, will improve intelligence gathering and effective security coverage in the country.

3.​”A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility jointly constructed with the DSS in Abuja, is fully-equipped with the latest security systems and technology that will transform the conduct of security operations nationwide,” disclosed the NASENI Boss.

4.​He said that, the DSS Director General, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, had always emphasized Mr. President’s vision of promoting self-reliance by Security Agencies in Nigeria and reducing importation of security equipment. This, stressed the NASENI Boss, explained why both agencies trained and developed technical expertise in manufacturing the security equipment; details of which cannot be disclosed now for obvious reasons.

5.​ According to the DG DSS, the President firmly believes that Nigeria has the capacity to manufacture its own security equipment and should minimize reliance on foreign imports. This strategic partnership leverages on NASENI’s scientific and engineering expertise to enhance research and innovation tailored specifically to the needs of the security sector.” Halilu said,

6.​The success of this innovation, he stated, would soon position Nigeria as a leader in security technology manufacturing in the West African Sub-Region, with positive implications for regional stability and economic development.

7.​”The initiative reflects the President’s broader priorities to promote self-reliance and technological advancement in security systems, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of sustainable and security solutions,” the NASENI Boss declared.