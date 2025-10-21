Tinubu has done more projects in FCT than any past govt  —  Wike boasts

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that no previous administration has matched the record of projects executed under President Bola Tinubu’s government in the nation’s capital.

Wike made the assertion on Tuesday during the commissioning of the newly completed Engineering Infrastructure in Wuye District, Abuja, marking the end of over a month of project flag-offs and inaugurations across the FCT.

The minister listed several ongoing and completed projects, including 12 new roads across various districts, Lot 1 of the Light Up Abuja solar streetlight initiative, access roads to the Mabushi Bus Terminal, expansion of water supply to satellite towns, and the construction of 600-bed hostels for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

“I want to challenge anybody who would say, in the history of the FCT, in any administration, who has beaten the record of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Wike said.

“If there is any administration since the inception of the Federal Capital Territory that has beaten this record of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, let him speak up now or forever remain silent.”

According to the minister, the Tinubu-led administration has shown “leadership that is committed and willing to change the lives of the people.”

Wike revealed that the newly commissioned Wuye District road project was originally awarded in 2009, but only completed under the current government. He argued that this demonstrated Tinubu’s seriousness about delivering results in the FCT.

“This contract was awarded in 2009. For those of you who are good at Mathematics and Arithmetic, how many years is that? Sixteen years,” he said.

“Was Bola Ahmed Tinubu the President of Nigeria in 2009? Was this road completed? We have changed the narrative. We have shamed the opposition.”

The minister also disclosed plans to begin commissioning renovated schools across the FCT, stressing that Tinubu’s administration had brought a new wave of transformation to Abuja.

Wike further pledged political support for all local government chairmen and candidates who align themselves with President Tinubu, hinting at a coming political shake-up.

“For all of you who are running election and are supporting Mr President, be assured I will also support you,” he said.

“Anywhere you are, the moment I know you are with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you get my support one hundred per cent. Very soon, there will be a political tsunami. It is Asiwaju all the way.”