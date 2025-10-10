Tinubu got it right with Amupitan as INEC boss – Civil Society Groups

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), a coalition of more than 200 civil society organisations, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The coalition described the nomination as a timely and credible step toward strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by the group, the CSGGG also lauded the National Council of State for unanimously approving Professor Amupitan’s nomination, saying the endorsement reflected broad confidence in his integrity and professional competence.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new INEC Chairman.

“We also commend the National Council of State for unanimously approving his nomination. This approval is a testament to the confidence of the Council in Professor Amupitan’s expertise and integrity,” the statement read.

The group described Professor Amupitan as a seasoned academic, lawyer, and administrator with extensive experience in law, governance, and electoral processes.

It noted that his professional background positioned him to bring credibility and reform-minded leadership to the electoral body.

Professor Amupitan, a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, currently serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution. He is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

“We believe that Professor Amupitan’s nomination and approval are a welcome development that will strengthen the electoral process in Nigeria. His expertise in law, governance, and electoral processes will be invaluable in guiding INEC’s activities,” the CSGGG stated.

The coalition urged the nominee to maintain the independence and impartiality of INEC and to ensure that the commission continues to deliver elections that are transparent, free, and fair.

Professor Amupitan’s nomination follows the expiration of the tenure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served as INEC Chairman from 2015 to October 2025. His appointment makes him the 13th person to head Nigeria’s electoral body since independence.

Past electoral chiefs include Eyo Esua (1964–1966), Michael Ani (1976–1979), Victor Ovie-Whiskey (1980–1983), Eme Awa (1987–1989), Humphrey Nwosu (1989–1993), Okon Uya (1993), Sumner Dagogo-Jack (1994–1998), Ephraim Akpata (1998–2000), Abel Guobadia (2000–2005), Maurice Iwu (2005–2010), Attahiru Jega (2010–2015), and Mahmood Yakubu (2015–2025).

The CSGGG congratulated Nigerians on the development, expressing optimism that the new leadership at INEC would help strengthen democracy and restore confidence in the nation’s electoral process.

“We urge Professor Amupitan to uphold the independence and impartiality of INEC and to ensure that the electoral process is transparent, free, and fair,” the group added.