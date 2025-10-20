Tinubu flags off 600-bed hostel for Abuja Law School, approves additional auditorium

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has flagged off the construction of a 600-bed hostel at the Bwari Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, while also approving the building of an additional auditorium to accommodate the rising number of students.

The project, which will see the construction of 300-bed hostels each for male and female students, was described is seen as major intervention in addressing the acute shortage of accommodation at the Law School.

Speaking at the official flag-off on Monday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, said the initiative was a fulfillment of a promise made by the President in December 2024 during the flag-off of staff quarters for the school.

“Today, we are here to fulfill the promise Mr President made. This shows that when you have good leadership, there is nothing difficult in achieving results. Mr. President has shown leadership,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister noted that since the inception of the Abuja campus in 1997, no administration had intervened in the Law School’s infrastructure as significantly as President Tinubu’s government. He recalled a recent discussion he had with one of his sons, who was recently called to Bar, regarding the limited capacity of the existing auditorium.

“Last night, I tabled this before Mr President and he immediately approved the construction of another auditorium. This demonstrates that when issues are channeled properly, responsive leadership always provides solutions,” Wike added.

The Minister also commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who represented President Bola Tinubu, for his commitment to advancing the justice sector, citing his role in initiating the digitization of the FCT High Courts and mobilizing support for the Law School.

Wike assured that the hostels would be completed within 12 months, stressing that contractors had been warned against delays or variations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, lauded President Tinubu for approving the project, describing it as a landmark contribution to legal education in Nigeria.

“The construction of these hostels will go a long way in assisting the Nigerian Law School to fulfill its mandate. We are not taking this gesture for granted,” Chiroma said.

He also praised Wike for his consistent interventions in legal education, recalling his contributions to the Graham Douglas campus of the Law School in Port Harcourt, the Yenagoa campus, and the provision of staff quarters and utility vehicles.

“Posterity will be kind to you when the history of legal education and the justice sector is written in Nigeria,” the DG told the FCT minister.

The event was attended by top officials of the FCT Administration, the Federal Ministry of Justice and members of the Council of Legal Education.