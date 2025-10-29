Tinubu excludes convicts of kidnapping, drug, firearms offences from Clemency list

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Instrument of Clemency and Pardons to formally exercise his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy, granting pardon and clemency to selected individuals earlier convicted for various offences.

However, following consultations with the Council of State and a review of public opinion, the President ordered a further vetting of the previously approved list.

Consequently, individuals convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, and unlawful possession or dealing in firearms were removed from the list, while others earlier pardoned had their sentences commuted.

According to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the review was undertaken in recognition of the seriousness of certain crimes, their security implications, and the need to respect the feelings of victims and society at large.

The President also considered the importance of maintaining the morale of law enforcement agencies and upholding bilateral obligations, noting that justice must balance the interests of the accused, the victim, and the state.

The approved list of eligible beneficiaries has been forwarded to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation, in line with the signed instruments of release.

In a related development, President Tinubu directed the relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice, to enhance transparency and align with best practices.

He also instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue new guidelines for future exercises of the prerogative of mercy, including mandatory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies before any recommendation is made.

The President expressed appreciation for the constructive feedback received from the public and reaffirmed his administration’s broader commitment to judicial reform and improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.