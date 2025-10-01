By Bayo Wahab

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech, saying the Independence Day celebration is not about his government but the country.

President Bola Tinubu had, in his Independence Day broadcast, highlighted the key reforms and economic milestones his administration has recorded in the past 28 months.

But Abdullahi disagreed with Tinubu’s submission, saying, “ the President’s speech writers failed to understand the historical significance of this moment.”

According to him, instead of speaking to the history of the nation, President Tinubu dwelt more on his administration’s performance.

“Listening to the President, you will think he was delivering his budget speech, annual performance review, rather than speaking to a history of a nation like Nigeria, at this critical time. I was waiting for when the President will anchor everything he was saying within a historical context, but apparently, the President was not able to rise above the limitations of his administration,” the ADC chieftain said.

He added that all the things the President mentioned as achievements in the speech are superficial and propaganda, arguing that “most of what the president said regarding the economy do not reflect the reality of Nigerians.”

The opposition party’s spokesperson said he found it shocking that the President mentioned insecurity in passing, “when every single day, Nigerians live in fear.”

“For me, I think it’s a big disappointment that the President did not understand the historical significance of this moment, and rather choose to use the budget speech to say this is what my government has done,” Abdullahi said.

He concluded that Tinubu spoke as a party man rather than as a national leader, stressing that the speech “failed to speak to our past and inspire our future.”

Vanguard News