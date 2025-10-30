Tinubu decorates Service Chiefs with their new ranks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

All is set for President Bola Tinubu to decorate the newly appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks.

The decoration is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Service Chiefs have been screened and confirmed by the National Assembly.

Recall that President Tinubu had, on Friday last week, appointed new Service Chiefs, with the former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, as the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS. He replaced Gen. Christopher Musa.

Major General Wahidi Shaibu was appointed Chief of Army Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Sunday was appointed Chief of Air Staff. Kevin. Aneke became Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas took over as Chief of Naval Staff. Major-General Emmanuel .A.P. Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

It’s expected that the new CDS Lt. Gen. Oluyede will be decorated with the new rank of General, the new Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major Gen. Shaibu will be decorated with the rank of Lt. General, the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Abbas will be decorated as with the Admiral rank, while the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Vice Marshal Aneke, will also be decorated with the rank of Air Marshall.

It is also expected that the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Undiendeye, who was retained by the President, may be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Vanguard News