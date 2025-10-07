Tinubu declines assent to two bills passed by National Assembly

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has declined assent to two bills that were passed by the National Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read on Tuesday during plenary, President Tinubu explained that he could not sign them into law because of fundamental defects and inconsistencies with existing financial and constitutional provisions.

In the letter dated July 30, 2025, the President conveyed his decision to withhold assent to the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025, as he explained that several clauses in the bill conflicted with extant laws and posed risks of financial abuse if allowed to stand.

President Tinubu said, “Under Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the Senate my decision to decline assent to the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Establishment Bill, 2025.”

Explaining his reasons for not signing them into law, the President noted that Section 18(4a) of the proposed law sought to expand the institute’s funding sources to include one percent of every import and export levy from Nigeria, a provision he said was inserted without the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

According to him, such a levy, especially when the institute was already to be funded by the Federal Government, would create what he termed “a duplication of revenue sources and unnecessary financial burden.”

Explaining further, President Tinubu faulted Section 21(2) of the bill, which empowers the institute to borrow funds or obtain overdrafts without the consent of the President, except where the amount exceeds ₦50 million.

He said, “In the extant Acts, borrowing can only be done with the approval of the President. The removal of presidential consent has not been explained or justified. This could be abused, as the institute may request to borrow ₦50 million or less repeatedly to avoid approval,” Tinubu warned, describing the clause as one that could “lead to serious financial abuse.”

President Tinubu who noted that Sections 23 and 24(5) of the bill contained contradictions regarding how the institute’s funds could be managed or invested, however observed that while the institute is to be funded primarily through federal appropriations, the bill permits it to invest its surplus funds, a move inconsistent with public finance principles, since agencies funded by government appropriations typically do not generate surpluses.

Tinubu said that Section 18(2) of the proposed law also created confusion by allowing institute funds to be used for investment purposes, contrary to the section’s stated objective of promoting the institute’s core functions, adding, “The provision allowing the institute to invest its funds in securities approved by the minister contradicts the section that requires funds to be applied strictly toward the promotion of the institute’s objectives.”

President Tinubu, in the letter, said that for these reasons, he could not sign the bill into law and returned it to the National Assembly for reconsideration.

He wrote, “Please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

In another letter read by Akpabio, President Tinubu also declined assent to the National Assembly Library Fund because its provision for funding will set unsustainable precedents.

In his response, Akpabio, who hailed the President for the observations, said that the relevant committees will review the bills to address areas of concern.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has signed two bills, the Nigeria Police Force Training Institute establishment bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund establishment bill, into law.