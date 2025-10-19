Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 9th anniversary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, on the 9th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his participation with the government and people of Edo State, the traditional council, and family members in celebrating His Royal Majesty on the occasion, which marks the Oba’s nearly a decade of unrelenting service to his domain and the nation.

President Tinubu commended the Oba’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and social harmony within his domain, as well as his support in combating societal challenges, such as human trafficking and illegal migration, particularly among the youth.

President Tinubu also applauded the Oba’s strong advocacy for a cultural renaissance, the preservation of traditional values, and his efforts to repatriate African artefacts from Western countries.

As the Oba of Benin marks nine years on the throne of his ancestors, the President extolled his leadership in preserving Benin’s cultural heritage and passing it on to the upcoming generations.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Oba a longer life, good health, and more historic achievements on the throne of his ancestors.