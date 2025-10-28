Tinubu committed to fortifying the future of youth — Musawa

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy,Hannatu Musa Musawa has stressed that President Bola Tinubu is considering measures to fortify the future of young people.

Speaking during the convergence of over 1,500 creators, storytellers, brands, and policymakers at Nigeria’s inaugural Podfestival in Lagos, the minister, while commending the organisers, said podcasting is a powerful tool young Nigerians can harness to amplify our creativity.

According to Musawa, “Podcasting has become one of the most powerful tools for projecting our soft power and amplifying Nigerian creativity to the world.

“It is a veritable medium that transcends borders, democratising how stories are told and who gets to tell them.

“Our young people are not just listeners. They are creators. They are hosts. They are writers. They are sound engineers, researchers and digital entrepreneurs. Everything that speaks to that value chain from the bottom up. I think podcasting covers everything. President Bola Tinubu is really committed to looking at how we can fortify the future of the young people. And the only way that we can do that is by absorbing as many young people into the job market as possible.”

On her part, Curator of PodFest Naija and CEO of AT3 Resources, Tosin Adefeko, while appreciating the minister and reflecting on the festival’s journey said, “When we started this journey, our vision was simple: to tell better stories. Over time, we realised that everyone was working in silos; there was no platform bringing the tribe together. We knew something had to change.

“Podfest Naija was born out of that realisation. It’s a festival of stories, a creative convergence designed to celebrate our voices, collaborate across communities, innovate in how stories are told, and learn from one another. Whether we like it or not, the podcast ecosystem is here to stay, and we intend to stand at the forefront of that movement.”

The festival’s lineup featured over 40 storytellers and cultural icons, including Chude Jideonwo, Tunde Onakoya, Adaora Mbelu, Rufai Oseni, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Masoyinbo among others.