Tinubu calls for prioritization of livestock sector with adequate financing

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, called for the prioritization and unlocking of the livestock sector with adequate financing for greater impact on job and wealth creation, boosting food security, conflict resolution and contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the economy.

Tinubu stated this at the Africa Agriculture Dialogue 2025 held in Abuja, where he described the Dialogue as a defining moment being the first Dialogue held on African soil, particularly, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The President who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Ajimobi said it has become imperative to unlock and tap the huge potential of the livestock sector as a country and continent.

He said: “It is not just a privilege, but a profound responsibility for Nigeria to host this platform, where Africa speaks for itself, defines priorities, mobilizes resources needed to feed its people. Unlocking Africa’s agricultural future.

“Across our continent, agriculture remains both the backbone of our economies and the bridge to our shared prosperity.

“Yet, access to finance continues to be one of the single greatest obstacles between Africa’s

potential and its performance. That is why the theme of this Dialogue, Unlocking Finance for Agricultural Transformation in Africa, could not be more timely.

“It invites us to rethink how capital flows into agriculture, how risk is shared, and how finance can move from being a barrier to becoming a catalyst for transformation.

“Our commitment and reform so far, under the leadership of President Thinbu GCFR, Nigeria

has embarked on bold reforms to reposition agriculture as a driver for growth and security.

“These include the declaration of a state of emergency on agriculture, the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture, a clear signal that agricultural finance is a national priority, not an afterthought.

“Through these efforts, Nigeria is demonstrating that effective policy and institutional reforms can unlock its financing pathways.

“Financing pathways that our farmers and agribusinesses desperately need. As such, we believe livestock is imperative. As we discuss financing, we must remember that agriculture is not complete without livestock.

“Across Africa, livestock sustains millions of livelihoods, contributes significantly to GDP, and supports nutrition and trade, yet it remains grossly underfinanced. Nigeria’s goal at this dialogue is to ensure livestock takes its rightful place in Africa’s agricultural financing agenda.”

He also made it known that his administration is deeply committed to change the narrative in Nigeria’s livestock sector, hence the establishment of he Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and since them there a lot of progress being made following his administration’s effort to lay a solid foundation for the sector as a lot of investments are coming into the sector.

“We are developing a livestock finance and insurance framework designed to de-risk investments, strengthen animal health systems, and build value chains that create jobs and exporting opportunities.

“When we invest in livestock, we are not just supporting farmers, we are investing in communities, in resilience, and in the very backbone of rural Africa.

“For our partnerships of impact, transformation will not come through public policy alone. It requires partnerships between governments, developmental banks, private investors, and the farmers themselves.

“I commend the African Development Bank, AfDB, for its leadership and unwavering commitment to financing Africa’s growth, together we must align our efforts around one shared goal, mobilizing sustainable capital for Africa’s food systems.”

However the President called for action and not just talks to ensure solutions are made “practical, scalable, and inclusive. Let us leave Abuja with a clear roadmap for mobilizing and managing agricultural finance, commitment to strengthen blended finance, insurance, and credit systems, and a renewed determination to make agriculture and livestock truly bankable sectors.

“This dialogue must not end in conversation, it must lead to commitments, capital, and concrete outcomes. In closing, let me reaffirm Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to working with our continental partners and the African Development Bank to build an Africa that feeds itself, finances itself, and defines its own future.

“This Renewed Hope Administration will continue to work closely and hand-in-hand with the African Development Bank and other key partners to bring the compact to life, ensuring full and coordinated support for Africa’s agricultural dialogue process.

“Together, we can transform our shared agricultural vision by unlocking finance, empowering

our farmers, ensuring that no community is left behind. We can position Nigeria as regional

leaders in the livestock sector.”