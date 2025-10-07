Tinubu asks Senate to confirm commissioners for FCCPC, NPC, RMAFC, NERC

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of two commissioner-nominees for the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC.

The letter dated 31st July, 2025, was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The nominees are Louis Odion, Commissioner (Operations) from Edo State and Ùmmueelm Ìsiyaku Rabiu, Commissioner, Corporate Services from Kano State.

Also, President Tinubu wrote the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of

Agbaje Opeyemi Olukoye as Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC) from the South-West; Hon. Hafiz Muhammad Kawu Ibrahim as Commissioner (Technical), North West; Samuel Chigozie Uwande, Commissioner ( Inspectorate) from South East; Charles Efe Sylvester, Commissioner (Finance) representing the South South; Bello Abubakar Malabu, Commissioner ( Administration) representing the North East and Omolola Bridget Oliworaran, Director General representing the South West.

Others are Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) from Nasarawa State; Tonge Betara Bularafa, as Commissioner, NPC from Yobe State.

Also, President Tinubu wrote the Senate, asking for the confirmation of five commissioner-nominees for the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

They are Bello Abubakar Wammako from Sokoto State; Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, Borno State; Senator Marafa Bashir Abba, Taraba State; Ahmed Waziri Hassan, Adamawa State; Bob Helen Inafe, Bayelsa State and Gboyega Oladele, Osun State.

President Tinubu also forwarded the name of the chairman and two names as commissioner-nominees to the Senate for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

The names are Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramal as Chairman; Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner (Consumer Affairs) and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashaun, Commissioner (Finance Management Services).

President Tinubu also wrote to the Senate for the Confirmation of Mr. Obehi Aire Okafor as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.