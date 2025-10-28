Tinubu appoints ‘No-Nonsense Officer’ as Army Chief — Okai calls for national cooperation

Comrade Usman Okai Austin has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing General Waidi Shaibu as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, describing him as “a no-nonsense officer who will not fail in his assignment.”

In a statement to the media, Okai highlighted General Shaibu’s impressive record as Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), where he led key counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.

“Over the past three decades, General Shaibu has distinguished himself as one of the Nigerian Army’s most experienced, disciplined, and intellectually grounded officers,” Okai stated.

He described the appointment as “a square peg in a square hole,” noting that the decision reflects the President’s commitment to strengthening the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Okai urged Nigerians and all security agencies to give their full cooperation to the new Army Chief in the collective fight against insecurity.

According to him, national security cannot be the sole responsibility of one institution, emphasizing the need for synergy among all arms of the nation’s security architecture.

He commended the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Tosin Ajaye, as well as the leadership of the Navy and Air Force, stressing that “the time to address the nation’s insecurity is now,” provided there is active collaboration from all stakeholders, including the public.

Okai concluded by calling on citizens to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies as they work in unity to restore and maintain peace and stability across the country.