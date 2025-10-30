Tinubu appoints AbdulRazaq head of Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme Committee

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as Chairman of the National Steering Committee for the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP).

The RHWDP is a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating economic activities, enhancing livelihoods, and strengthening social protection at the grassroots level.

According to a statement from the NGF Secretariat, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, will serve as Vice Chairman.

The statement further listed other members appointed by the President to represent the six geopolitical zones as follows: North-East: Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), South-South: Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa), South-West: Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), South-East: Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu), North-West: Governor Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina) and North-Central: Governor Hyacinth Alia (Benue)

In view of the committee’s urgent mandate, its inaugural meeting was held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor AbdulRazaq, marked a major step toward operationalising President Tinubu’s ward-based development strategy across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards.