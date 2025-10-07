Tinubu accepts Yakubu’s exit as INEC chair, honours him with national award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the departure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the expiration of his second term in office.

Yakubu, who was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for a five-year tenure, had his appointment renewed in 2020. His tenure officially ended with the expiration of his second term.

In a statement issued on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed appreciation for Yakubu’s services to the nation and his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic growth.

“President Tinubu thanked Professor Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure,” the statement read.

In recognition of his service, the President conferred on Yakubu the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

President Tinubu also directed that May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior national commissioner at INEC, should assume leadership of the commission in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive successor.

“Professor Yakubu should hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor,” Onanuga said.

In his response, Professor Yakubu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the country over the past decade.

In a letter dated October 3, 2025, Yakubu thanked the President “for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the commission since 2015.”

Yakubu’s exit marks the end of a decade-long leadership at the electoral body during which he presided over two general elections (2019 and 2023) and several off-cycle polls.

