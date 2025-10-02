Tinted glass permit: Outrage trails Police enforcement

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, commenced the long-announced enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide. What was expected to be a security measure against crime quickly turned into a storm of confusion and outrage, with motorists stranded at checkpoints and social media users voicing anger.

At several checkpoints in Lagos, motorists were ordered to present valid tinted permit documents or risk vehicle impoundment. An Uber driver, who gave his name as Onoriode Sunday, narrated his ordeal.

“My car key was seized despite showing them evidence that my verification is still pending,” he lamented.

“Initially, I didn’t even want to leave the house today. I only summoned the courage after getting assurance that if my status was showing pending, I could show it and be allowed to go. But the reverse was the case. They took my car key and told me to come bail it at their station.”

On social media platform X, a user identified as Traymane expressed frustration over the application process. He claimed he had already paid and was awaiting biometric capture, but that the portal either delayed or deleted his application, leaving him stranded.

Meanwhile, some motorists hinged their hopes on a viral message alleging that the Police had been served a court summons to halt the exercise. But Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, swiftly dismissed the claim, insisting that only a formal court order, not a mere service of summons, could stop enforcement.

The legality of the exercise has also drawn public criticism. A Facebook user, Chioma, wrote:

“Once a matter is filed in court, parties are expected to maintain status quo ante. Why enforcement when the constitutionality is being challenged?”

Other Nigerians warned of possible extortion and harassment by security operatives at roadblocks. One viral post by Chika read:

“If una kpai anybody over this tinted renewal matter, revolution go dey ooo. I just fought with a police officer now now.”