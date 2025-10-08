Tinted glass permit: Drivers in Calabar decry police harassment

Drivers in Calabar, the capital of Cross River, have raised concerns over alleged harassment and vehicle impoundments by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for not possessing tinted glass permits.

According to them, the alleged harassment, in spite of a subsisting court injunction suspending enforcement, is taking a toll on their livelihoods. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, the affected drivers said police officers stationed in front of the Akim Police Station were stopping vehicles and demanding permits for tinted glass.

A NAN correspondent who visited the scene observed a team of about 15 policemen and traffic wardens checking for permits and impounding vehicles without them.

When approached, one of the officers claimed they were acting on “orders from above” to enforce the permit policy.

One of the affected drivers, Mr John Etuk, recounted his experience, saying he was driving from the stadium axis toward the station when officers flagged him down and ordered him to park.

“I parked and brought out my papers because they are all complete, but one of the officers came close, looked at my vehicle and said the front glass is different from the back glass and asked for a permit.

“I asked him which permit, and he said a permit for using a factory-fitted tinted glass, and I told him my vehicle glass is not tinted.

“The officer, who opened my car door and snatched the key from the ignition said they have been ordered from above to impound vehicles whose front glass looks different from the back glass,” he said.

“I questioned the rationale for the harassment, only to be told by an officer that there were “two types of tinted glass” — one that is visibly dark and conceals the interior, and another that is “slightly dark.”

Etuk said that although the officers could clearly see inside his vehicle, they insisted the glass was “a little dark.”

According to him, more officers joined in, shouting at him to “know the law” and stop “pretending to be ignorant.”

When contacted at the scene, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Cross River, DSP Irene Ugbo, advised drivers to ensure all vehicle documents were complete.

She then requested that the phone be handed over to one of the officers at the scene.

Etuk said that after a brief phone conversation, the officer returned his car keys but warned him to obtain a permit for tinted glass from the police.

The officer allegedly stated that the permit would cost ₦30,000.

Another resident, Mr. Edem Udofia, told journalists that his vehicle was impounded and taken to the police station on the grounds that his bus windows were too dark, despite the fact that the vehicle came factory-fitted that way.

“I have not gone in yet. I am still trying to determine who I can contact to assist me in this matter.

“My family depends on that bus, if I don’t get it out today, it means there will be no food,” he said.

Speaking on the matter, Mba Ukweni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the police had no legal authority to impound vehicles over tinted glass if there was nothing incriminating in the vehicle and the necessary documents were in order.

“The court has restrained the police from impounding vehicles or harassing drivers over tinted glasses.

“They are bound by that order and must comply,” he stated.

It will be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Warri had earlier issued an interim injunction restraining NPF from enforcing the recently reintroduced tinted glass permit policy, which was slated to take effect from Oct.2

