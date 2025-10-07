Timeline: How certificate forgery controversy forced Minister Uche Nnaji’s resignation

The resignation of Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, on Monday followed weeks of mounting controversy over allegations that he forged his academic credentials.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the President accepted Nnaji’s resignation, ending months of scrutiny over the authenticity of his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

Below is a timeline of key developments that led to his exit from the Federal Executive Council.

July 2023 — Allegations emerge

Concerns about Nnaji’s credentials first surfaced shortly after President Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial position. Media reports questioned the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology which he claimed to have obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

August 2023 — Credentials submitted to Senate

During his screening, Nnaji presented copies of his academic and NYSC certificates to the Senate. The documents indicated that he graduated from UNN in July 1985 and completed national service in April of the same year — a timeline critics described as inconsistent.

May 2025 — UNN disowns Nnaji’s certificate

In May, a letter from the UNN Registrar to the Public Complaints Commission stated that there was no record that the university issued a degree certificate to Nnaji in 1985. The revelation intensified public calls for verification of all credentials presented by federal appointees.

October 2, 2025 — UNN reaffirms position

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, UNN’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, reaffirmed that Nnaji did not complete his studies and that no certificate was issued to him by the university in 1985.

October 4, 2025 — Documents contradict Nnaji’s claim

Further investigation by Premium Times uncovered internal university records showing that Nnaji had failed a virology course (MCB 431 AB) and wrote to the university in 1986 seeking permission to re-sit the exam. The document directly contradicts his claim of graduation in 1985.

October 6, 2025 — Court declines injunction

Nnaji reportedly approached a court seeking to restrain UNN, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and the Senate from releasing his academic records to journalists and investigators. The court, however, declined to grant the full injunction.

October 7, 2025 — Nnaji resigns

Under growing pressure from the public and civil society organisations, Nnaji tendered his resignation letter to President Tinubu. In the letter, he maintained his innocence and blamed “political blackmail” for the controversy surrounding his credentials.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed that the President had accepted Nnaji’s resignation, commending him for taking “a dignified step in the face of public scrutiny.”