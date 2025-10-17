TikTok Star Big B£lla rebrands as FOLD SZN, launches music career

By Ayo Onikoyi

Renowned TikTok sensation and fast-rising music promoter Big B£lla formerly known as Shmurda Bae has officially unveiled her new stage name — FOLD — marking her entry into the Nigerian music industry as a recording artiste. Famous for her viral TikTok content and her strong connection with Afrobeats star Bella Shmurda, FOLD SZN is now ready to take center stage with her debut single set to drop before the end of the year.

In an exclusive chat with Great Unicorn TV, FOLD SZN shared her plans to evolve from being a digital content creator into a full-fledged Afrobeats artiste. She expressed her passion for creating heartfelt, relatable music and her eagerness to collaborate with top talents such as Bella Shmurda, Kizz Daniel, AyoMaff and Khay Pantal revealing that she already has a new song in the works with Khay Pantal.

FOLD or FOLD SZN as she may be called added that she was waiting for Bella Shmurda’s upcoming album before releasing her project as a sign of respect and admiration for the artiste who inspired her journey but now it’s her time and her season since Bella Shmurda already released his much anticipated E.P.

Born Sukeinah Mahmmud Kuranga on May 2, 2005, the 20-year-old TikTok creator has captivated audiences with her charisma, viral dance challenges and striking resemblance to Bella Shmurda earning nicknames like Big B£lla and Shmurda Bae. Through her creativity and consistency, FOLD SZN has played a major role in promoting artists under Dangbana Republik and across Nigeria’s digital music scene.

She also credited her TikTok videos for amplifying Fola’s hit single “Alone” featuring Bhad Boi OML, a viral success she believes contributed to his eventual signing under Bella Shmurda’s label.

Despite her growing fame, FOLD SZN remains humble and grounded. She continues to use her platform to uplift emerging artistes and advocate for positivity in youth culture. Her collaborations already include Bella Shmurda, Fola, BhadBoi OML, Kodee, M’Kido, Gbolar Mighty, Rybeena and now Khay Pantal which further cements her influence in Nigeria’s Afrobeats movement.

As FOLD or FOLD SZN (Big B£lla) prepares to release her debut single, fans are anticipating a fresh, dynamic sound that blends Afrobeat rhythm with her signature digital flair. Her transition from TikTok influencer to recording artiste underscores the new era of creativity led by Gen Z talents redefining Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

With her undeniable charisma, vision, and musical drive, FOLD SZN is set to become one of the most exciting new voices in Afrobeats in 2025 and beyond.