Three Ondo Amotekun officers suspended, declared wanted for gross misconduct

…Security Outfit Arrests Suspected Spy Working for Fulani Herdsmen

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has suspended and declared three of its personnel wanted over alleged gross misconduct and acts capable of undermining the agency’s integrity.

Those affected are Abu Taiwo, Akinsipe Victor, and Ekujumi Julius.

Parading suspected kidnappers and other criminals arrested by the corps in Akure, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the action followed credible intelligence that the officers had been compromised.

According to him, “intelligence showed that the three officers were sponsored to undermine and disparage the management of the corps, as well as distract it from its core mandate of securing lives and property in Ondo State.”

Adeleye said the affected officers have been suspended and declared wanted, adding that the corps would not tolerate acts that breach the oath of allegiance and secrecy binding on its personnel.

“The Ondo State Security Network Agency will not be dragged into controversies,” he said. “They acted in isolation, and the corps remains united, focused, and determined to deliver on its mandate. We have proof that they were being sponsored, and they must come forward to answer to the allegations.”

Meanwhile, Chief Adeleye disclosed that the corps has arrested a 29-year-old suspected spy, identified as Adebayo Ogungbemi, who was allegedly recruited by Fulani herdsmen to monitor the movement of farmers and residents in parts of the state.

Ogungbemi, an indigene of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, was reportedly apprehended during a coordinated operation by Amotekun operatives at Ademekun Power Line, Agodada Camp, in Akure South Local Government Area.

According to Adeleye, intelligence reports linked the suspect to suspicious surveillance activities in forested areas, where he allegedly relayed sensitive information to his handlers.

Preliminary investigations, he said, revealed that Ogungbemi and three others were trained by the herders in the use of firearms and deployed as informants.

“The suspect confessed that they were trained on how to operate AK-47 rifles and paid N150,000 monthly to spy on communities,” Adeleye added.

In his confession, Ogungbemi said he and three others were initially recruited in Ogbomoso as supposed security aides to a local chief but later discovered they were to work with armed herders.

He said, “We were trained on the use of AK-47s by a man called Alajido, while another man, known as ‘Iron Body’, led over 40 men who threatened to kill us if we tried to escape.”

Adeleye assured residents that the corps, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local vigilante groups, would sustain its operations to rid Ondo forests of criminal elements.