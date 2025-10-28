Threat to bomb NASS Complex: Reps call for establishment of legislative security directorate

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security, Hon. Garba Ibrahim Muhammad, has disclosed that terrorists have issued threats to bomb the National Assembly Complex, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen security around the country’s highest legislative institution.

Hon. Garba made the revelation on Tuesday during a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish the Legislative Security Directorate, designed to enhance security management and safeguard lawmakers, staff, and visitors within the National Assembly.

According to him, the seat of Nigeria’s democracy has increasingly faced security threats, including car and motorcycle theft, vandalism, fake identity cards, and infiltration by unregistered visitors.

“We have received threats from terrorists to bomb the National Assembly Complex and threats from protesters to lock up the National Assembly,” Garba stated.

He added that lawmakers are exposed to potential harm from constituents and other individuals who gain access to their offices without prior appointments.

The lawmaker warned that failure to address these lapses could disrupt legislative activities, posing grave implications for governance and democracy.

“It is obvious that with the ongoing security challenges, if proper measures are not taken, it will truncate legislative activities in the National Assembly. If activities are thwarted, there will be no representation, no oversight, no annual budget, no plenary at all — and that will destabilize legislative procedure, democracy, and the nation at large,” he cautioned.

Hon. Garba emphasized that effective security management requires a coordinated approach, integrating multiple elements to ensure a secure environment for legislative work.

“That is why this Bill is very important. It seeks to address all these challenges and adopt world best practices in parliamentary security procedures and architecture,” he explained.

While stressing the need to keep the National Assembly open to the public to uphold democratic principles, he maintained that security must not be compromised.

“The need for effective security measures in the National Assembly cannot be overemphasized because Parliament has to remain accessible to the public. However, this Bill is committed to ensuring the best security architecture in the National Assembly — to protect legislators, staff, visitors, and property,” he said.

Garba further urged state Houses of Assembly across the federation to emulate the initiative by adopting similar frameworks to enhance legislative security nationwide.

The public hearing on the bill — titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment and Functions of the Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly (HB 1632)” — was held at the House of Representatives Conference Hall 028, Abuja.

He concluded by calling for collective commitment to the passage of the bill, describing it as a vital step toward safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“With these few points of mine, I wish us a peaceful and fruitful hearing that will ultimately bring a turnaround in the National Assembly’s security architecture,” he said.