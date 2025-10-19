Thousands of Anambra women storm Awka to exercise with Mrs. Soludo

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

No fewer than 10,000 women from across the 21 local government areas of Anambra State, under the umbrella of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, converged on Awka, the state capital, on Saturday to participate in a fitness walk led by the founder and wife of the governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo.

The exercise, which kicked off at the popular Aroma Junction, aimed to promote physical fitness, healthy eating, and awareness on disease prevention.

Joining the women were government officials, health workers, and students who walked through major streets of Awka before converging at the Awka Township Stadium for more fitness and wellness activities.

Addressing the participants, Mrs. Soludo described physical exercise and proper nutrition as vital tools for preventing diseases and maintaining overall well-being. She expressed delight that communities across Anambra were increasingly embracing the culture of regular exercise.

“Part of our efforts through Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo is to lead an intense advocacy for physically fit, safe, and healthy communities in Anambra State,”she said.

“This is what I do every day — I start my day with a workout, and this has been replicated across all the local government areas. I’m so happy that our people are now seeing exercise as medicine and embracing it because health is the greatest wealth.”

Mrs. Soludo also announced plans to take the fitness campaign to different local government areas of the state, saying she may show up unannounced in some communities to join residents in their routine workouts.

“Physical activity helps prevent lifestyle-related ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Health is the greatest wealth, and a healthy body is the foundation of a productive life. We must care for ourselves through consistent physical activity and healthy choices,”she added.

The event reinforced the growing popularity of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, which advocates wellness, nutrition education, and disease prevention across Anambra State.