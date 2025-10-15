Those who condemned my politics, now defecting to APC – Wike

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday took a swipe at his critics in the political space, declaring that many of those who once vilified him for associating with President Bola Tinubu are now defecting in droves to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The minister’s declaration came a day after the Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah ditched the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the APC.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway OSEX from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 along Wassa Road, Abuja, said his political choices had been vindicated, stressing that politics should be left for the mature-minded.

“I have been watching on television and social media, those who accused me of destabilising the PDP and working for APC, all of them are now in APC. If it is true I worked for APC, then they should commend me, not condemn me. It means I did a good job for them,” he quipped.

Wike, who reiterated his loyalty to President Tinubu, said the administration’s policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, have transformed the financial standing of states and the FCT, putting an end to the era where governors had to chase banks for loans just to pay salaries.

“I was a governor for eight years, and I know what it meant to run around banks to borrow money for projects and even to pay salaries. But today, by the decisive leadership of Mr President, banks are now the ones running after states. Salaries are being paid, projects are being executed, and no governor is talking about leaving huge debts for successors. That is visionary leadership,” he said.

The Minister stressed that the visible infrastructure projects currently taking shape in the nation’s capital were a direct product of President Tinubu’s purposeful leadership.

“Whatever we are saying today in FCT is as a result of that leadership. Once you set the standard, everyone you appoint must follow suit,” he added.

Wike also reminded Apo traders that plans for their relocation were still on course, disclosing that the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA had concluded costings for the provision of infrastructure at the new site.

On the OSEX project, he emphasised its strategic importance in decongesting traffic into the city. “Before the Apo–Wassa road was done, it took hours to enter the city. It was horrible. But gradually, we are delivering happiness to the people of the FCT,” he said.

The Minister commended FCT Area Council chairmen for working across party lines to support his administration, saying such unity was unprecedented.

Also present at the event was former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, who Wike described as “a brother” committed to supporting youth-focused initiatives in Abuja.

Moving a vote of thanks, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, hailed the project as “a bold step toward easing traffic flow, stimulating economic activities and enhancing mobility for residents.”

She praised President Tinubu for “constantly reminding Nigerians that progress is not just in policy but in the visible transformation of lives and communities,” while commending Wike for turning the FCT into “a construction powerhouse and a beacon of national renewal.”