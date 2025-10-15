Thinklab Group donates ₦5m, commits to build new NIA secretariat in Niger State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Thinklab Group, one of Nigeria’s leading development companies, has made a significant contribution to the architectural community in Niger State with a ₦5 million donation to the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Niger State Chapter.

The donation was made instantly to support the chapter’s 40th Anniversary Celebration and the foundation laying ceremony of its new secretariat building, “Umaru Mohammed Bago House,” slated for November 4, 2025.

As the state’s major development partner, Thinklab Group is actively engaged in several landmark projects, including the 3-Arm Zone GRA, conversion of Shiroro Hotel to IBB University Teaching Hospital, Trailer Parks, Madalla Economic City, and multiple road infrastructure projects. Over the past two years, the company has also emerged as the largest employer of architects in Niger State, continuously supporting the NIA through various donations and collaborations.

During a recent courtesy visit to Thinklab Group’s headquarters, a delegation from the NIA Niger Chapter, led by Chairman Arc. Usman Yerima, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori, the Group CEO of Thinklab, for his consistent commitment to professional development and empowerment. The visit also provided an opportunity to seek the company’s partnership in the development of the chapter’s new secretariat project.

In response, Dr. Kori reaffirmed his passion for supporting professional bodies and fostering sustainable development, pledging continued collaboration with the NIA. Alongside the ₦5 million donation, he committed to fund a segment of the construction of the new secretariat.

The NIA Niger Chapter commended Thinklab Group for its visionary projects and invaluable contributions to the architectural profession.

Key Highlights: ₦5 million donation to support NIA Niger Chapter’s 40th Anniversary and secretariat project

Commitment to fund part of the secretariat’s construction

Ongoing Thinklab projects: 3-Arm Zone GRA, Madalla Economic City, and Shiroro Hotel conversion

Continued support for architects and professional development

Ongoing construction of the national NIA secretariat in Abuja by Thinklab Group

The NIA delegation described Dr. Kori as “family to Niger State,” lauding his generosity and leadership in promoting innovation and excellence within Nigeria’s built environment.

This latest gesture by Thinklab Group reinforces its reputation as a catalyst for growth, professionalism, and sustainable development across Nigeria.