Think Pink: 5 breast health tips from an SGU graduate every woman should know

By Adesina Wahab

Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commonly known as Pink Month, shines a spotlight on a health crisis that affects countless lives in Africa. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women in sub-Saharan Africa. Similarly, recent findings from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that an estimated 135,000 women could lose their lives to breast cancer by 2040 in sub-Saharan Africa if urgent actions are not taken to reverse the trend.

Amid these statistics, Erika King, MD ’19, St. George’s University (SGU) graduate, now a Breast Surgical Oncologist, outlines 5 essential breast health tips every woman in Africa should know, because knowledge, early detection, and proactive care can truly save lives.

Know Your Normal

Understanding what’s “normal” for your body is the first step to early detection. Women are encouraged to perform self-exams monthly and pay attention to any changes, such as lumps, swelling, dimpling, or discharge. These may not always indicate cancer, but they are signs worth investigating. Early detection begins with self-awareness, and noticing subtle changes can be the difference between catching something early and missing warning signals.

Prioritize Regular Screenings

Routine mammograms and clinical exams remain one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer before symptoms appear. For women over 40, annual mammograms are often recommended, though those with higher risks may need to start earlier. By detecting breast cancer early, often before symptoms appear, these screenings greatly improve the chances of successful treatment and long-term wellness.

Far beyond early detection, screenings provide peace of mind, strengthen the bond between women and their doctors, and empower women with confidence to live healthier, fuller lives.

Pay Attention to Family History

If your mother, sister, or close relatives have had breast or ovarian cancer, you may carry an elevated risk. In such cases, genetic testing and more frequent screenings can provide valuable clarity. Knowing your family history doesn’t mean living in fear; it means having the tools to take control. With advancements in genetic counseling, women today can make informed decisions about prevention and early intervention.

Embrace a Healthy Lifestyle

While genetics and age play a role, lifestyle choices are powerful factors in breast health. Maintaining healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and limiting alcohol consumption can all reduce risks. Simple habits like incorporating fruits and vegetables into meals, cutting down on processed foods, and committing to daily movement add up over time. Prevention is about consistency, not perfection.

Listen to Your Body

Breast cancer doesn’t always present itself with obvious lumps. Sometimes, it’s persistent pain, swelling, or changes in breast size or skin texture that serve as red flags. Listening to your body, and acting on what it’s telling you, is one of the strongest forms of self-advocacy women can practice.

Breast health is a lifelong commitment to awareness, prevention, and self-care. While the statistics may seem daunting, the truth is empowering – early detection and informed choices save lives. Every woman has the ability to take charge of her breast health, whether through regular screenings, healthy habits, or simply listening to her body. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let’s move beyond awareness to action, because when women prioritize their health, they protect themselves and the generations that follow.

