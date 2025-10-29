They won’t have time to plan attacks – New Air Chief vows to keep terrorists running

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Newly confirmed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has pledged to lead a versatile, disciplined, and lethal Nigerian Air Force (NAF) capable of keeping insurgents “running without time to think or plan attacks.”

He said, “I use the word lethal in a professional sense, because a man running from you will not have the time to plan to hurt you.”

Aneke further noted that his leadership vision is anchored on training, technology, safety, and strategic innovation, emphasising that “true military power is not measured by brute force but by superior intellect and adaptability.”

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAP Public Relations and Information, said the CAS gave the resolve during his confirmation before the National Assembly on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

The CAS vowed “to build an Air Force that responds swiftly, strikes precisely, and acts intelligently across all spectrums of military operations, a force defined not only by strength, but by precision, professionalism, and purpose”.

“His confirmation followed his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in accordance with Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which empowers the President to appoint Service Chiefs subject to the approval of the National Assembly.

“With this confirmation, he legally succeeds Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, joining other Service Chiefs as a member of the Armed Forces Council.

Lawmakers at the confirmation session praised AVM Aneke’s depth of experience, operational leadership, and intellectual grounding.

They particularly commended his tenure as Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, where he improved strategic airlift capability, strengthened joint operations, and enhanced the NAF’s responsiveness in complex security environments.

His leadership in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations was also lauded for its critical role in shaping Nigeria’s counter-insurgency efforts and internal security outcomes.

Beyond the individual merit of his appointment, AVM Aneke’s confirmation carries constitutional and strategic significance.

Constitutionally, it reinforces the principle of civilian oversight in military leadership and underscores the National Assembly’s role in ensuring transparency and democratic accountability within the Armed Forces.

Strategically, it marks continuity and confidence in a leadership transition aimed at consolidating NAF’s modernisation drive, expanding airpower projection, and deepening civil-military trust.

A scholar and strategist, AVM Aneke is a graduate of the United States Air War College, Montgomery, Alabama, and holds multiple advanced degrees, including Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies, International Affairs and Diplomacy, and Political Economy and Development Studies.

With more than 4,300 flight hours across several aircraft types, he stands among Nigeria’s most accomplished pilots and forward-looking airpower professionals.

The confirmation session was witnessed by key dignitaries, including the Minister of Defence, Dr Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado.

As he assumes office, AVM Aneke’s message to Nigerians is clear: the Nigerian Air Force under his command will be swift in action, precise in strikes, and intelligent in execution, a force built not merely for power, but for purpose, protection, and progress.

Vanguard News