They call me crazy but I’m shy – Lola Idije

B Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, has revealed that behind her fiery on-screen characters lies a quiet and shy personality. She made the revelation during a recent conversation with her colleague Ayo Adesanya on the Real Life with Aunty Ayo podcast.

Contrary to popular belief, the actress insisted she is nothing like the wicked roles she often portrays. “I am not wicked in real life. Since I got into the industry, I have never had cause to fight any of my colleagues. If you give me a dialogue from a movie, I just might be staring at you, but once I hear ‘action,’ I swing into character,” she explained.

On her choice of roles, Afolayan disclosed that she avoids certain scripts. “I don’t like roles that have to do with witchcraft. Their position is different and I don’t know about them. If you don’t know about something, you shouldn’t do it. When they tell actors to act like them or wear their costumes, I don’t do it. I don’t go for roles like that,” she said.

Speaking further, the actress emphasized her humility. “The audience usually see a different side of me. Those who are close to me know that I am humble and not a proud person. I am always happy for people. If you come to me for help, I will do my possible best to assist you. I am a shy person but the audience don’t know that. They call me a crazy woman, but they don’t know that I am shy,” she added.

Afolayan, who has been in Nollywood for decades, concluded by noting that she doesn’t see herself as exceptional. “We just need to be grateful to God. I can’t claim to be good. I just do my best and leave the rest. People that watch may say I am good, but I cannot be the one to praise myself,” she said.