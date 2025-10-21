There is no Christian genocide in the North – Sultan

…Commends Nigerian Army

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi — The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has dismissed claims of an ongoing genocide against Christians in northern Nigeria, describing such allegations as false and divisive.

The monarch said Christians and Muslims have coexisted peacefully for centuries in the North, adding that reports suggesting otherwise are deliberate attempts to create tension and disunity among the people.

“From time immemorial, Christians and Muslims have lived as brothers in the North. These allegations are false and are merely aimed at sowing discord among the inseparable faithful,” he stated.

Speaking at the meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the Sultan commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in tackling banditry and insurgency across the northern region and the country at large.

He reaffirmed the traditional rulers’ support for the military and the Federal Government in their continued fight against insecurity.

“Without the military, we wouldn’t be here holding this meeting comfortably. Therefore, we must encourage them to do more,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed concern over the reckless use of social media, urging the Federal Government to take steps to regulate its use. He revealed that he had personally been a victim of misinformation circulated online.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in his keynote address, called on traditional rulers to deepen community engagement in support of the military’s operations against insurgents and bandits.

“The days of bandits and insurgents in the Northeast, Northwest, and across the country are numbered. We will defeat them — they will not defeat us,” he declared.

General Musa stressed that the fight against insecurity requires collective effort, noting that traditional institutions play a crucial role in restoring peace and stability.

Declaring the meeting open, the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers and support for the armed forces.

He debunked reports that the state government had hired an international security organization to combat banditry.

“We did not hire any international company or organization to fight banditry in Kebbi. Instead, we have supported the military through donations of operational vehicles, motorcycles, and logistics to aid their operations,” he said.

Prominent royal fathers at the meeting included the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Illiyasu Bashar; the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi; and other emirs from the 19 northern states.