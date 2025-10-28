Theatre Reborn: How UNODC, Borno govt use art to heal conflict-torn communities in N/East

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Art is taking center stage in driving social healing. Across North-East Nigeria, local artists are using theatre to tell stories of resilience, restore hope, and strengthen community bonds among families affected by years of insurgency and violence.In line with this vision, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), through its EU-funded STRIVE Juvenile Project, is working with state governments to promote peacebuilding and child protection using theatre as a transformative tool for social change.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Information and Internal Security and the Councils for Arts and Culture of Adamawa and Yobe States, empowers artists to advocate for the rights and reintegration of children formerly associated with armed and criminal groups.

The programme STARLIGHT (Storytelling Theatre for Advocacy, Resilience and Light in Growing Healthy Tomorrows) brought together artists from Borno, and Yobe States for theatre performance in Maiduguri from 20 to 24 October at the newly enhanced Open-Air theatre in Maiduguri.

According to the participants they explored storytelling, rhythm, and performance under the guidance of UNODC’s international theatre consultant Alessandro Ienzi, in Abuja for five days along with their colleagues from Adamawa state discovering the power of creative expression to build empathy and challenge social stigma against children affected by conflict before moving to Maiduguri.

The live performance titled “My Story” gathered people from across Maiduguri at the newly enhanced Open-Air theatre, which was once a dilapidated space, has now been transformed into a hub of culture and advocacy through the STRIVE Juvenile Project in partnership with the government of the state. The renovation sparked public excitement across Maiduguri, with hundreds of residents visiting to take photos and celebrate the theatre’s rebirth on social media.

The performance drew more than 400 people and portrayed the struggles and resilience of children affected by conflict. The event symbolized not only the revival of a cultural landmark but also a renewed commitment to peacebuilding through art.Babagana Mustapha, Executive Director of the Borno State Council for Arts and Culture, who represented the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, mni, fnse, for supporting the initiative and to UNODC for reviving the facility.

“This partnership reflects Borno’s determination to rebuild not only our infrastructure but also our spirit. Through theatre, our people can share stories of resilience, unity, and hope that is the true foundation of lasting peace,” Mustapha said.

Husna Ibrahim, Executive Director, Yobe State Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, praised the initiative’s long-term vision, noting that the workshop has equipped artists with advanced skills.“Through the network we built here, we have identified common ground and shared goals. We’ll sustain this partnership for the benefit of our children,” she affirmed.

In a press statement issued on 23 October 2025, Cheikh O. Toure, UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the importance of using culture and creative expression to advance peace and child protection.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime recognizes that lasting peace and the protection of children can only be achieved when governments, communities and individuals work together through initiatives that speak directly to the heart,” Toure stated. “Every act of art is an act of peace, and every story told is a step toward healing.”

He commended the collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Information and Internal Security, noting that the Open-Air Theatre has become “a vibrant platform for dialogue, expression, and advocacy for social change.”According to the statement, UNODC’s programme commenced with 10 artist each from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states on 13 October 2025 and continued with 20 of the artists from Borno and Yobe in Maiduguri from 20 October 2025; and concludes with 10 of the artists from Adamawa in Yola from 27 to 31 October 2025 to build on the lessons from Abuja and Maiduguri, helping participants develop community-led performances that promote empathy, dialogue, and reintegration.

Through music, movement, and storytelling, they will amplify messages of peace and resilience, reaffirming theatre’s role as a tool for healing and collective action.

Across all three states, the STARLIGHT initiative under the EU-funded STRIVE Juvenile Project stands as a testament to what can be achieved when creativity meets compassion proving that through art, communities can reclaim their voices, reimagine their futures, and strengthen the bonds that hold them together.