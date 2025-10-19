The price of submission: When gifts become chains, politics becomes slavery

By Elder Abraham Amah

No matter how broke you are, learn to reject gifts that come with disrespect. That principle is more than a moral proverb—it is a political philosophy. It must become a national ethic if we are serious about reclaiming our nation from humiliation.

Nothing destroys destiny faster—whether for an individual or a country—than accepting gifts that are designed not to empower but to enslave. Those who trade dignity for survival eventually discover that the cost of submission far outweighs whatever temporary comfort they received. In politics, just as in life, every gift carries the spirit of its giver. Some gifts build, others corrupt; some liberate, others enslave.

Any citizen, politician, or nation that accepts aid tied to silence, control, or subservience has entered a covenant of slavery. This is the tragedy of Nigeria today: we have allowed ourselves to become a theater of manipulated loyalties, where the giver of bread becomes the owner of conscience, and where short-term gratification continues to ruin long-term destiny.

The crisis in Nigerian politics is not just about corruption, insecurity, or economic decline. These are only symptoms. The real disease is the systematic destruction of dignity through transactional politics and the normalization of disrespect in governance. Disrespect has become institutionalized. It entered our politics the day we accepted crumbs instead of demanding justice. It grew when politicians surrendered conscience for convenience. It deepened when leaders began crawling when they should have been standing—choosing proximity to power over truth, positions over principles, and silence over justice. A people who accept humiliation as a political strategy cannot produce honorable leadership.

Societies do not collapse only because of war, recession, or famine. They collapse first in spirit—when they lose the courage to reject indignity. The Stoic philosopher Seneca warned, “He who receives a gift sells his liberty.” In the biblical story of Esau and Jacob, Esau did not lose his destiny because he was hungry—he lost it because he traded his birthright for a meal. He allowed temporary discomfort to become a permanent loss.

Today, Nigeria is reenacting the tragedy of Esau. Politicians trade conscience for appointments. Voters sell their future for cups of rice. Delegates auction mandates. Governors kneel before godfathers to survive politically. A great people now live as political tenants in a country that belongs to them.

The cancer of disrespect defines Nigerian politics today. It is evident in the way political office holders speak down on citizens—mocking their pain and telling them to “adjust” or “leave the country if they don’t like it.” It is visible in a political system that marginalizes whole regions and treats them as second-class stakeholders.

It is reflected in political parties that violate their own constitutions and attempt to suspend legitimate leaders without due process. It is in political negotiations dictated not by fairness but by intimidation and inducement. This is not politics—it is manipulation disguised as leadership.

But we must confront a hard truth: nobody can disrespect you without your cooperation. Disrespect thrives where dignity is cheap.

Nigerians must accept responsibility for the culture of humiliation that has taken over our politics. The willingness of a citizen to trade his vote for ₦10,000—a sum that cannot even buy a bag of rice today—is a tragic insult to democracy. That is not poverty—it is surrender. Poverty is a condition; surrender is a choice. There is honor in poverty when dignity is preserved, but there is tragedy in a people who sell their voice to those who despise them.

Vote buying is not simply an electoral crime. It is a psychological weapon used by corrupt politicians to purchase silence and control. It weakens the people and empowers tyrants.

Leaders who buy their way into office feel no obligation to serve—because they did not receive their mandate from the people. Votes are meant to be earned, not bought. The moment a voter accepts a bribe, he becomes a slave to the giver. Political gifts wrapped in disrespect must, therefore, be rejected.

Political prostitution—moving from party to party without conviction—is destroying Nigeria’s moral foundation. The tragedy is not that politicians change parties. In mature democracies, ideological migrations happen. The problem in Nigeria is the motive—many cross not from conviction but from cowardice and selfish gain. They crawl to new power brokers seeking protection instead of standing on principle.

A politician who cannot stand on truth can never stand for the people. As Thomas Sankara warned, “He who feeds you controls you.” That is why Nigerian politics today is controlled by those who feed others with stolen wealth.

No nation rises where dignity is cheap. No region advances where subservience is accepted. No political party succeeds when disrespect becomes a weapon. No man who bows to humiliation can command respect. The future does not belong to the submissive—it belongs to the principled.

My region, the South East, understands political humiliation more than most. Despite our massive economic contributions, we are treated as political outsiders. But we must ask: why have we not translated economic strength into political influence? The answer is simple: we have allowed ourselves to be pressured into accepting political disrespect. We have been told to wait our turn, to beg for inclusion, to be politically silent. But a people who dominate commerce across Africa, who build enterprises from nothing, who survive where others fall, must not behave like political orphans. Any alliance that demands our silence must be rejected. Any party arrangement that treats us as spectators must be challenged. Any political calculation that erases us must be corrected. Politics without respect is political slavery.

Within my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is a renewed demand for political discipline—not fake discipline built on intimidation, but genuine discipline anchored on justice, fairness, and constitutional order.

Any political group that does not operate by its constitution is not just lawless—it is dangerous. When party rules are violated, injustice becomes normalized. When cabals attempt to suspend elected officers through WhatsApp groups and hotel meetings, they are not exercising power—they are assaulting democracy. Power must submit to law, not law to power.

That is why we will not remain silent. Silence in the face of injustice is betrayal. The constitution of a party cannot bow to online gossip. Leadership cannot be removed by illegal conspiracy. Democracy is not a bazaar where influence is auctioned to the highest bidder. When the rule of law collapses, dictatorship takes over. We must resist it—in every form.

Nigeria today is not broke because we lack resources—we are broke because we lack courage. Courage to reject manipulation. Courage to reject godfather control. Courage to reject humiliating offers. Courage to stand for what is right even when standing alone.

History does not honor the silent—it honors the courageous. From Nelson Mandela, who refused conditional freedom, to Martin Luther King Jr., who said no to a delayed justice, to Mahatma Gandhi, who rejected personal comfort for national purpose—history rewards those who refused to bow.

We must now rebuild Nigerian politics on the foundation of dignity. Real change will not come from noise makers—it will come from men and women of conviction. Oppressors do not fear crowds—they fear principled people who cannot be bought. Leadership should no longer be measured by wealth, name, or influence. Leadership must now be measured by the things a person refuses to compromise. A man who cannot say no to what is wrong has no moral right to lead.

The greatest tragedy of Nigeria is not economic poverty but moral bankruptcy. We have billionaires without vision, professors without courage, clerics without conviction, politicians without conscience, and youths without direction. As long as money remains the most powerful influence in politics, we will continue to produce weak leaders who lack intellectual depth and emotional maturity.

Vote buying is not just corruption—it is slavery disguised as generosity. A voter who collects ₦10,000 to vote has sold four years of progress. He has sold hospitals that could have saved his child. He has sold roads that would connect his business. He has sold schools that would educate his children. He has sold electricity that would power his dreams. He has sold security that would protect his family. Every bribe is a receipt of surrender.

Enough is enough. Nigeria must draw a line that greed cannot cross. Our politics must now be built on dignity, justice, and courage. These must become the foundation of a new national consciousness—a doctrine for a new Nigeria.

The South East must lead this reawakening. Coalition politics must no longer be built on beggarly submission but on mutual respect and strategic negotiation. We will no longer beg for political space; we will demand it with reason and strategy.

We reject every form of political intimidation. We reject every structure that insists that power must sit in one region forever. We reject the manipulation of legal institutions. We reject political bullying. We reject injustice—wherever it comes from and whoever it favors.

We are not afraid. We will defend constitutional order. We will defend justice. We will defend political dignity. And we will remind Nigeria: power without morality is tyranny—and tyranny has never lasted anywhere in history.

Let it be known: we will never accept gifts that come with hidden chains. We will never trade the voice of our people for political convenience. We will never sell our future for crumbs.

Nigeria is too great a nation to be ruled by men of small character. The future belongs to men and women who cannot be bought—those who stand tall even in storms. True power belongs not to the wealthy but to those who defend truth.

A new Nigeria must emerge—not one powered by desperation but by dignity. Let us raise leaders who understand that character is the highest form of wealth. Let us build parties grounded in constitutional integrity. Let us insist on elections based on ideas—not inducements. Let us birth a republic whose foundation is justice—not manipulation.

So I say again: No matter how broke you are, reject gifts that come with disrespect. No matter how pressured you are, refuse chains disguised as offers. No matter how lonely the path of truth feels, walk it with courage. It is better to walk alone in honor than to sit at the table of disgrace.

The world does not honor the wealthy; it honors the dignified. Let history record that this generation finally rose to defend dignity. Let it be said that we were the generation that looked oppression in the eye and said—

Enough.

Elder Amah contributed this piece from Abuja