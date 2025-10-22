The Invisible Threat: Why African SMEs are new playground for cybercriminals

By Ugochukwu Njubigbo

Across Africa, a dangerous misconception persists: cybercriminals only target large corporations. The truth is far more alarming. Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly vulnerable, and complacency is proving to be a costly mistake.

Recent reports highlight a troubling rise in cyberattacks. African businesses faced a twenty percent surge in 2024, averaging over two thousand incidents per organisation every week. Countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa recorded some of the highest increases, with Nigerian businesses alone experiencing a one hundred and sixty-nine percent spike in local-device attacks. Yet, despite the evidence, many small enterprises remain underprotected, relying on default passwords, outdated software, or no cybersecurity measures at all.

The danger is not always external. Insider threats are rising, often unnoticed until serious damage occurs. Earlier this year, a Nigerian entrepreneur revealed that some staff members had manipulated business records to conceal theft. Simple controls such as role-based access systems or stricter digital protocols could have prevented or quickly detected this breach. Having worked across marketing and digital strategy, and from my experience in cybersecurity, I have seen this pattern repeatedly. Small businesses often underestimate the risks because they associate cyber threats only with hackers in dark rooms rather than with gaps in human behaviour and system design. This is a mindset that must change.

Every business, regardless of size, holds something of value, making all enterprises potential targets. Small businesses may appear insignificant, but for cybercriminals, they are low-hanging fruit. They are easier to exploit, less defended, and often unaware of the risks. While the financial payoff may be smaller than attacking multinational corporations, the effort required is minimal and success rates are high. Surveys indicate that up to ninety percent of African businesses lack even basic cybersecurity protocols, leaving their data and livelihoods dangerously exposed.

The good news is that protection is both achievable and affordable. Restricting access to sensitive data, training employees regularly, and maintaining reliable backups can significantly reduce risk. Frameworks such as Cyber Essentials or elements of ISO/IEC 27001 provide practical guidance for building digital resilience without overburdening budgets. Most importantly, cybersecurity is as much about awareness and discipline as it is about technology.

Trust lies at the heart of every thriving business. In marketing, trust drives growth, while in cybersecurity, trust ensures survival. Entrepreneurs who neglect it risk not only financial loss but also reputational damage that can take years to rebuild. Cybersecurity is not just a technical responsibility; it is a leadership commitment to protecting the people and systems that sustain a business.

The narrative must change. Cybersecurity is not a luxury or a technical burden. It is a vital operational investment that protects trust, ensures continuity, and secures growth. In 2025, African business owners must stop asking whether they are too small to be hacked and start asking whether they are too complacent to be secure. Complacency, after all, is the most exploited vulnerability of all.

Ugochukwu Njubigbo is a leading cybersecurity analyst at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Greater Manchester, England. He protects organizations from complex cyber threats, blending technical mastery with strategic insight. His expertise spans cloud security, IT infrastructure, and digital strategy.