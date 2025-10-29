The Dollar fetish, SUVs and the colonisation of the African mind, by Usman Sarki

“The colonized is elevated above his jungle status in proportion to his adoption of the mother country’s cultural standards”,– Frantz Fanon, Black Skin, White Masks

In the nineteenth century, many African communities exchanged their lands and even their kin for beads, mirrors, trinkets, and other fanciful objects of vanity that European traders dangled before them. These baubles, devoid of intrinsic value, became symbols of imagined prestige and ultimately the gateways to dependency.

They were the material tokens of psychological conquest. Over time, such objects became fetishes and idols of aspiration and desire, as Africans were persuaded to believe that what sparkled must necessarily be valuable. Thus began a long history of unequal exchange, a relationship that still defines Africa’s encounter with the rest of the world in more sophisticated guises today.

The tragedy of those early transactions was not merely the loss of land or the enslavement of human beings. It symbolised the mental submission that accompanied such trivial and dubious exchanges. It also meant the internalisation of inferiority and the externalisation of worth. To learn that whole communities were seduced into surrendering their patrimony for beads, mirrors and trinkets, is to confront a disturbing truth about the psychology of colonisation and the mentality of Africans. When a people’s sense of value is distorted, their destiny becomes negotiable. Two centuries later, that same distortion persists, albeit dressed in the sleek contours of imported cars, designer labels, the gleaming sheen of foreign currencies and the luminescent faces of mobile phones.

Today, the fetish is no longer a trinket, a mirror or a string of worthless beads; it is the dollar and the SUV. These are the new emblems of power and social standing, the badges of success in post-colonial Africa. The colonial exchange has been refined, not abolished. The same ruling classes that once served as intermediaries in the slave trade have reinvented themselves as agents of global consumerism. They sell our oil, gas, minerals, and agricultural produce for foreign currencies, only to spend the proceeds on imported luxuries like cars, wines, perfumes, gadgets, and buying vacation homes abroad, whose only real function is to advertise wealth and status. The modern African elite thus continues to mimic the acquisitive habits of their colonial predecessors, confusing consumption with civilisation.

The paradox deepens when one considers the nature of production and reward in Africa. The African worker, farmer, or artisan toils daily to extract value from the earth and to produce food, mine minerals, or pump oil, but the returns on his labour are captured by intermediaries and transferred abroad. His surplus value is appropriated by an international system that rewards capital over labour, and importation over invention. In this chain of exploitation and unequal exchange; the African elites occupy a “privileged” position, both as beneficiaries and victims, middlemen and dependents. They extract wealth from their societies only to squander it on the very symbols that keep them mentally enslaved.

The SUV, that ubiquitous object of African aspiration, has become the twenty-first century equivalent of the colonial trinket. It is not merely a vehicle; it is a statement of status, a moving monument to vanity and excess. In cities where roads crumble, hospitals decay, and schools lack basic supplies, fleets of glistening four-wheel-drives glide past the destitute with tinted detachment. Each vehicle represents the misallocation of public resources and the triumph of appearance over substance. The African imagination, colonised by imported symbols of success, measures worth not by service or productivity, but by consumption and display. Thus, the colonisation of the African mind continues, not through conquest this time, but through the satiation of insatiable desire.

The dollar functions as the invisible deity in this cult of materialism. It dictates our economies, governs our exchanges, and defines our ambitions. The African trader dreams in dollars, the bureaucrat saves in dollars, the politician hoards dollars, and the student seeks scholarships denominated in dollars. Medical trips abroad are funded by dollars whereas health infrastructures are allowed to crumble at home. The irony is that while our economies remain peripheral to global production at less than one percent, our aspirations are entirely pegged to external currencies. We have become spiritual dependents on the greenback, equating stability, legitimacy, and even dignity with its possession. The result is a society in which self-worth is indexed not to creativity or productivity, but to purchasing power.

This fetishisation of money and material goods corrodes our moral foundations. It promotes a culture of envy and imitation, where leaders compete in ostentation rather than ideas. The mansion, the motorcade, and the designer attire become tools of political communication, substitutes for vision and integrity. Meanwhile, the masses are conditioned to admire rather than question, to applaud excess rather than demand accountability. The old colonial masters may have departed, but the mental infrastructure of domination that they left behind them have remained intact. We continue to see ourselves through borrowed eyes, to evaluate our progress by alien standards, and to chase illusions sold to us through the billboards of global consumerism.

The perpetuation of this mental captivity is not accidental. It is maintained by the structures of global trade and finance that ensure Africa remains a supplier of raw materials and a consumer of finished goods. Our economies are deliberately positioned to depend on imports for survival. Even when we speak of “foreign investment,” it often translates into the repatriation of profits and the deepening of dependency. The ruling elites, instead of challenging this paradigm, have become its willing collaborators. Their education, tastes, and lifestyles are aligned with external approval, not domestic advancement. They are colonised from within and remain carriers of an alien virus of material aspiration that infects the entire social organism.

Breaking free from this cycle requires more than mere lip service to economic reform; it demands a cultural and psychological revolution. Africans must rediscover the intrinsic worth of their labour, their land, their resources and their intellect. We must re-evaluate what constitutes progress and redefine success in our own moral and cultural terms. Development must cease to be measured by the number of imported cars or the spread of shopping malls selling imported tinned goods, fruits and vegetables, but by the depth of local innovation, the quality of education, and the dignity of labour. The fetish of the dollar must give way to the faith in self-reliance; the prestige of the SUV must yield to the pride of productivity.

The colonisation of the African mind is subtler than the colonisation of the African territory. The former persists long after the latter has ended, because it is embedded in aspiration and desire. To decolonise the mind is to restore perspective, to understand that civilisation lies not in imitation but in authenticity. Africa must stop seeking validation through foreign goods and rediscover the value of its own creativity. Our liberation will not come through the next import order or the latest model year of an SUV, but through the conscious reconstruction of our moral economy. In the final analysis, the story of the trinkets, beads and mirrors of the nineteenth century is not a tale of the past but a mirror to our present.

The trinkets have changed form, but the infantile fascination remains. Until we learn to see beyond the shimmer of imported symbols, Africa will continue to exchange its soul for worthless souvenirs. True freedom will come only when we cease to measure our worth in dollars and begin to value ourselves in ideas, integrity, and imagination. Then, perhaps, the fetishes will lose their power and inordinate hold over us, and the colonisation of the African mind will finally end. While waiting for that moment, we should all bear in mind the words of Franz Fanon in The Wretched of the Earth: “Imperialism leaves behind germs of rot which we must clinically detect and remove not only from our land but from our minds as well.”