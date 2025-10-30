The Companion condemns allegations of genocidal campaigns against Christians in Nigeria

File image.

By Innocent Anaba

A Muslim group, The Companion has described as unfounded and sheer ruse completely bereft of facts, allegation of genocidal campaigns against Christians in Nigeria as being peddled by some American politicians.

National Amir (President) of The Companion, Imam Nojeem Jimoh, in a statement on Thursday, said: “We hereby register our strong disapproval of the recent remarks credited, in particular, to the United States Senator Ted Cruz alleging genocidal campaigns against Christians in Nigeria.

“The allegation is far removed from the Nigerian reality. We reckon that Senator Cruz’s assertions amount to a reckless misrepresentation of the complex security challenges the nation is currently confronting.

“The US lawmaker appears to be acting a script written by some irredeemable blackmailers or, worse still, indulging in a self-serving escapade aimed at attracting shameful and dirty political gains.

“There is absolutely no religious dimension to the activities of criminal groups or bandits in Nigeria, as the victims of these violent attacks cut across all religious and ethnic divides.

“Nigeria is doing fairly well battling with bandits even as they keep spreading. Their mischievous rampage is driven by greed and criminality, not religion. The current reality in Nigeria is far from the conjecture being painted by Senator Ted Cruz.

“We caution the US senator against attempting to turn Nigeria into another Gaza through inflammatory rhetoric and divisive narratives.

“While the world has become a global village where no nation can hide genocidal activities, the US will do more for humanity by restraining herself from the complicit role she is playing with Israel in the genocide against the Palestine in Gaza and the middle east region in general where Israel is recklessly attacking sovereign nations at will.

“Senator Cruz and his co-travellers should purge themselves of such dangerous assumptions and avoid stoking religious tension in a country striving to overcome its multifaceted security and developmental challenges.

“While reaffirming our commitment to peace, justice, and interfaith harmony, we extends an open invitation to Senator Cruz and relevant US authorities to share any credible information they possess about the bandits attacking various mineral-rich communities in Nigeria,” the statement added.