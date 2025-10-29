The Communion of the Saints and Spiritual Interrelationship

Fr George Adimike

The mystery of the communion of saints underscores the profound interconnectedness of all the faithful, both living and dead, within the Christian faith. This doctrine highlights that our spiritual journeys interweave, given our shared life in Christ.

Indeed, the profound realisation that the fellowship of believers transcends both time and space invites us to embrace life in Christ as a continuous journey (cf. 1 Cor. 15:42-45; Rom. 8:1-4). By being incorporated into Christ, the faithful experience Christian fraternity with the great cloud of witnesses who embody the life of God in Spirit (cf. Heb. 12). This new life in Christ bestows upon us the honour of belonging to the redeemed—a cherished family that spans across time and eternity (cf. Heb. 4:4-6; 11; Rev. 7). Since the Holy Spirit is the source of life for all the faithful, the saints of God—both on earth and in heaven—share in the active presence of this Spirit. Together, they form a fellowship of saints who each share in the dynamic presence of the Holy Spirit. This Spirit is the very breath of life for all the redeemed, enabling them to participate in a divine life that is rich with meaning.

Once we are Christified, Christians are inherently transformed through our union with Christ and enter into a spiritual communion with all who dwell in God’s mystical presence. This communion aligns with the truth that the authentic human subjectivity is intrinsically rooted in intersubjectivity. Moreover, Christianity embodies a mystery of persons in communion, expressing their existence in the open heaven where the Son of Man sits on the throne and reigns. By cultivating this mystical relationship, we recognise that we are not isolated individuals but part of a larger family where each member plays a significant role. In the thoughts of Joseph Ratzinger, to be a Christian is to belong to a new ‘we’ of the whole Christ (totus Christus). At the heart of this communion is the fact that the Holy Spirit indwells and unites the faithful, creating from them a spiritual family that transcends time and space.

In rejecting the intercession of saints, Reformed Christians effectively deny the spiritual solidarity and communion among all the baptised in Christ, regardless of whether they are alive or dead. In Christ, a transformed soul lives a transformative existence shaped by the Holy Spirit and participates in the ecclesia ab Abel. So, this denial of the communion of saints undermines the very essence of the Holy Spirit’s indwelling presence―hypostatic communion―which fosters a new bond among believers in Christ unto the glory of God the Father. Such a misguided stance creates a psycho-spiritual barrier—an iron curtain—between heaven and earth. The communion of saints embodies a doctrine that encourages the faithful to recognise and embrace the profound solidarity shared by holy men and women of all times and places, especially amidst the bleak realities that often suggest society is beyond hope. The intercession of saints serves as a reminder of this connection; their prayers and support encourage us in our own s

Embracing the communion of saints enriches our faith, allowing us to draw strength from one another, past and present. In times of difficulty, understanding our spiritual interdependence can provide hope and encouragement. Indeed, it reminds us that we are part of a greater purpose, where the experiences and prayers of those who have gone before us continue to resonate in our lives. This awareness fosters a sense of responsibility to uplift and support one another in our Christian journey, celebrating the shared journey of faith that connects us all. The Scriptures, in their fundamental principles, support praying through the saints (cf. Jam. 5:16; Rom. 15:30; 1 Tim. 2:1; Rev. 5:8; Rev. 8:4).

In conclusion, the communion of saints invites us to commit ourselves to a life of love and service, knowing that our actions and prayers impact not only our immediate community but the entire body of Christ and the whole human family. By recognising our spiritual interconnectedness, we can create a life-giving and compassionate faith community that embodies the richness of God’s love and grace.

