TGC visits less privileged, holds annual gathering Dec 27 in Lagos

By Anthony Afolabi

A faith-based youth movement, The Gathering Company (TGC), has announced that its annual beach fellowship, tagged “The Gathering 2.0,” will hold on December 27 at Elegushi Beach, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the event will feature worship sessions, bonding activities, interactive discussions, and recreational exercises aimed at strengthening relationships among members and inspiring faith-driven living.

The fellowship will also serve as a platform to welcome new members and outline plans for the group’s future programmes. A pre-event outreach to the less privileged, they added, will be held ahead of the main gathering, with the exact date to be announced soon.

Founded in 2023 by Brother Kehinde Ojikutu (President), Sister Abdulazeez Oluwatoyin (Vice President), and Brother Ayejuyo Moses (Secretary), TGC was established with a vision to unite young believers in an atmosphere of love, fellowship, and service.

Brother Ojikutu explained that the movement was birthed out of divine inspiration to bring youths together “to enjoy the atmosphere of love, build friendship, and share each other’s burdens.”

Beyond its fellowship gatherings, TGC also undertakes community outreach initiatives, including visits to orphanages and support for the underprivileged — a reflection of what it describes as expressing “fun in love” through service.

The group’s maiden edition of the beach gathering, held last year, featured worship, games, and communal sharing of both “spiritual and physical food,” drawing dozens of enthusiastic participants.

“This December, we plan to visit another home for the less privileged to spend time with them and share gifts,” Ojikutu said, adding that the outreach is open to all who wish to participate.

He reaffirmed that TGC’s mission is rooted in Christian love and service, with a vision to see “a world transformed by the message of Jesus Christ, where everyone can experience hope, joy, and fulfillment.”

TGC’s core values, he noted, include compassion, servant leadership, empowerment of believers, and a strong community focus — all reflected in its ongoing outreach programmes, community service projects, and compassionate ministry.