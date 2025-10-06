Tension in youth council as court freezes factional election

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has restrained Comrades Ademola Gbenga, Okechukwu Nnamene, and others from conducting a parallel National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) election scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Justice J. E. Obanor issued the interim order in Abuja on October 6, in suit no: FCT/HC/CV/3803/2025 and motion no: M/12204/2025, directing the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to enforce the ruling pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The claimants in the matter are the Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, representing the existing leadership of the council. The defendants are Comrades Ademola Gbenga, Okechukwu Nnamene, Abel Abaji, Alex Allen Akin, Hassan Mamman, the Inspector General of Police, and the DSS.

It would be recalled that the NYCN had, during its National Elective Convention held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from September 20 to 22, re-elected Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as President along with other executives.

However, tensions heightened after Gbenga and his allies, dissatisfied with the outcome of the convention, reportedly formed a parallel group and announced plans to conduct another election in Abuja on October 7.

Justice Obanor, in his ruling, ordered all parties to maintain the status quo regarding the leadership of the NYCN until the substantive issues in the suit are resolved.

Part of the order read: “An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Respondents (Gbenga and others) or any person(s) acting through them or on their behalf from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October, 2025, or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The judge further directed the police and the DSS to ensure full compliance with the court’s directive.

Another portion of the ruling stated: “An Order directing the 6th (IGP) and 7th (DSS) Defendants/Respondents to enforce the Order of Court restraining the 1st to 5th (Gbenga and others) Defendants, their privies, agents, or howsoever called, from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October, 2025, or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit respectively pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The court subsequently adjourned the case to 16 October 2025 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

With this development, the leadership crisis rocking the National Youth Council of Nigeria appears set to persist, as both factions await the next round of legal proceedings.