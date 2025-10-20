Tension in Surulere as residents protest construction of cemetery

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Residents of the Natufe/Animashaun community, off Babs Animashaun Road in the Bode Thomas area of Surulere, Lagos, have staged a protest against the construction of a cemetery in their neighbourhood, describing the project as illegal, hazardous, and environmentally unsafe.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No to Cemetery in Nature Estate,” “Don’t Turn Our Homes into a Graveyard,” and “Say No to Nightmares,” the protesters chanted, “No to cemetery! We don’t want cemetery!” They vowed to take their protest to the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, to demand immediate government’s intervention.

According to them, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), had twice marked the site — located directly under a power line — for contravention on June 16 and June 26, 2025, yet the developer allegedly continued mobilising workers to the site.

Chairperson of the Natufe/Animashaun Community Development Association (CDA), Alhaja Aminat Omolabake Braimoh, said the project has caused residents panic.

“This is a threat to life and sanity. The site is opposite a school and within a densely populated area. Each time it rains, the school floods and the water seeps into our boreholes. If dead bodies are buried there, our drinking water will be contaminated,” she warned.

She appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and relevant authorities to intervene, insisting that the project defies logic. “We are not against development, but this is not development — it is death beside our homes,” she said.

Other residents, including Mr. Olanrewaju Olaniran and Mr. Seyi Oluwafolarin, described the project as illegal and dangerous, alleging that it could cause epidemics, attract crime, and cause psychological distress.

Chairman of the Nature CDA, Mr. Devline Chigbo, said the land should be used for productive ventures that promote development, not a cemetery that spreads fear.

The residents vowed to sustain their protest until the project is permanently halted.

Efforts to reach officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development were unsuccessful as of press time, though sources hinted that the government might soon invite community representatives for dialogue to ease the tension.