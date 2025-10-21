Tennis: Canadian teen Mboko eager to build on ‘crazy’ breakthrough year

Victoria Mboko

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko finished last year ranked 350th in the world but she is now just outside the top 20 and determined to move “onwards and upwards” next season.

The 19-year-old won her first WTA title at her home Canadian Open in August, beating top seed Coco Gauff in the last 16 before downing former world number one Naomi Osaka in the final.

Mboko is competing at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week and started her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday.

Mboko, now ranked 23 in the world, said her breakthrough year had been “crazy”.

“I can look back and at least feel good about what I’ve been able to do,” the teenager said.

“I would have never thought at all that I’d be where I am today.

“It’s just building onwards and upwards, and hopefully for next year I can build some sort of momentum and keep it very positive within myself,” she added.

Mboko went through a slump after winning the title in Montreal, losing in the first round at her next four tournaments without even taking a set.

Her first-round win in Tokyo ended that run and she said she “didn’t really feel any doubts” that she would turn it around.

“I always look on the positive side of things and I think going into the match I just wanted to be very happy with the way I play and stay true to how I’m supposed to play,” she said.

“It does feel a little bit of a relief though, to kind of get that out of the way and try to build momentum on it.”

– Blue Jays fan –

Mboko was back on court two hours after her singles win over Andreescu, partnering with her beaten opponent to progress to the women’s doubles quarter-finals.

Mboko said she was learning from Andreescu, who won the 2019 US Open but has struggled badly with injuries and form and is now ranked 172nd.

“She’s experienced so many of the same things that I’ve experienced this year,” Mboko said of Andreescu, whose three career titles all came in 2019.

“It can be difficult a little bit, trying to bounce back and trying to find your way after having a big result like that.”

“Her being here helps me, when I talk with her sometimes it helps me find a little bit of peace of mind,” she added.

Mboko was born in the United States to parents fleeing political turmoil in the Democratic Republic of Congo, before settling in Toronto.

She is the youngest of four siblings, all of whom play tennis.

She says she does not watch much tennis in her spare time, “unless I’m really trying to learn something”.

She is more interested in her hometown Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, who booked their place at the World Series for the first time in 32 years earlier in the day.

“It’s amazing, I love it,” she said.

“I’m not really a baseball enthusiast but I only follow the Blue Jays for a reason.

“I’m just cheering from afar as much as I can.”