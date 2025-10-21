Tekunbi’s Journey of Impact: How Uthman Bello is redefining Africa’s entertainment scene

Uthman Bello, widely known as Tekunbi, is one of Africa’s most dynamic young leaders. From a curious student in Ibadan to the founder of one of the continent’s fastest-growing entertainment companies, Uthman’s journey reflects resilience, vision, and a passion for creating opportunities for others.

Born with a deep sense of curiosity, Uthman pursued a BSC in Psychology at the University of Ibadan.

After graduation, he initially ventured into real estate development, demonstrating an early talent for business. Driven by a desire to explore, he traveled abroad to study advanced cybersecurity, gaining skills and perspectives that would later shape his entrepreneurial mindset. Despite success in these fields, Uthman realized his true passion lay in entertainment, music, and creating platforms for talent.

“I had no one to support me when I was younger, and I honestly don’t like anyone in my shoes. I really want to see a better world,” Uthman says, reflecting on the early challenges that fueled his ambition. His desire to make a difference led to the creation of City Plug Entertainment in 2023, a platform where emerging creatives could be discovered, nurtured, and projected to wider audiences.

Uthman is known for his unique combination of creativity and strategic thinking. He believes that success is as much about mindset as it is about skill. “Life is what you make of it. The saddest scenario can make you happy if you decide to be happy no matter what,” he explains. This philosophy has guided not only his personal journey but also how he approaches leadership, mentoring, and problem-solving in his ventures.

Despite challenges in a highly competitive industry, Uthman remains focused and composed.

“Kindness is almost a sin on this journey, but the twist is the job would be vague without kindness. You just have to look beyond the challenges and focus on the goal,” he says. His ability to balance empathy with determination sets him apart as a leader who inspires trust, loyalty, and creativity in everyone around him.

Uthman is also deeply committed to personal growth and continuous learning. He regularly seeks out new experiences, from attending industry conferences to collaborating with international mentors. This curiosity and openness to learning not only benefit him but also set a powerful example for the young talents he guides. His willingness to adapt and innovate ensures that he stays ahead in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

Those who have worked closely with Uthman describe him as a visionary who leads by example. He maintains a hands-on approach, often taking time to mentor young creatives personally and celebrate their successes. His humility, combined with his ambition, makes him both approachable and inspiring to those who seek to follow in his footsteps.

Uthman’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and vision. Beyond business achievements, he is a mentor, a strategist, and a creative force who believes in empowering others to reach their potential. His journey reflects the essence of leadership: transforming personal experiences into lessons, guiding others, and leaving a lasting impact.

For Uthman, the path forward is clear. He continues to expand his vision, explore innovative ideas, and inspire the next generation of African creatives. His life is a vivid example of how talent, ambition, and purpose can converge to redefine industries and shape the future.