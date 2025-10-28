TEIC 8.0: Building a fearless generation of event professionals

By Esther Onyegbula

The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has unveiled the 2025 edition of its flagship annual event, The Event Industry Conference (TEIC 8.0), themed “Fearless: Mastering the Art of Reinvention.”

Speaking at the official press briefing in Lagos, the vice President of APPOEMN, Olawuyi Babatunde, said the conference represents more than a gathering of professionals, describing it as “an agenda for transformation” within Nigeria’s creative and event ecosystem.

According to Babatunde, APPOEMN’s mission remains focused on promoting professionalism, upholding ethical standards, and building capacity across the nation’s event industry.

“Our vision is to see a vibrant, respected, and globally competitive industry, one that is properly structured, well-regulated, and sustainable for the next generation of creatives,” he said. “TEIC is one of our most strategic platforms to actualize that vision.”

He added that the 2025 edition of TEIC would feature masterclasses, exhibitions, and policy conversations designed to connect event professionals with corporate bodies, government stakeholders, and global partners.

“We call on every event professional, brand, and policymaker to partner with APPOEMN in building a more structured, credible, and unified industry,” Babatunde urged.

Chairperson of the TEIC 8.0 Planning Committee, Dr. Chinwe Attoh, described this year’s theme as a call for courage, innovation, and adaptability within the sector.

“This year, under the theme Fearless: Mastering the Art of Reinvention, we are challenging ourselves and our industry to embrace change, evolve with courage, and build with intention,” she said. “The goal of this year’s conference is to equip event professionals with practical tools, relevant conversations, and real connections.”

Attoh disclosed that activities for TEIC 8.0 have been deliberately curated to promote creativity, collaboration, and continuous transformation.

“From our Fearless Skill Labs to our CSR initiative and our grand award night, every activity has been intentionally designed to leave a lasting impact,” she noted.

Giving a breakdown of the event schedule, APPOEMN Event Director, Segun Inanwole Okunuga, highlighted a lineup of activities set to span from October 30 to November 6, including the APPOEMN Olympics, CSR Boot Camp, Nominee Party, Masterclass Conference, and the Award and Gala Night themed “Glow in the Orient.”

“The APPOEMN Olympics will celebrate our industry heroes and heritage. The CSR Project, themed Business Driver, will serve as a boot camp targeting about 300 small businesses with access to grants, mentorship, and other support,” Okunuga said.

He added that the main conference on November 5 would feature intensive masterclasses, while the Award and Gala Night on November 6 would celebrate excellence and creativity across the industry in a “Korean-themed” cultural experience.

Chairperson of the TEIC 8.0 CSR Committee, Oluwadara Ilesanmi, explained that the CSR initiative for this year, Business Revival, focuses on equipping small businesses with tools, knowledge, and financial support to scale and thrive in a challenging economy.

“We are hosting a business boot camp that will cover various aspects of business development and sustainability,” Ilesanmi said. “We’ve also partnered with sponsors who will provide financial grants and mentorship opportunities to help participants grow their businesses beyond Nigeria.”

She added that each day of the conference is designed to reflect the “fearless” theme experientially, immersing participants in cultural and creative expressions.

“From food to ambience, every detail has been designed to transport guests into a new world. This year, we’re bringing Korea to Nigeria, a full cultural experience of reinvention,” she added.

The Event Industry Conference (TEIC), now in its eighth edition, remains APPOEMN’s premier platform for dialogue, innovation, and development within Nigeria’s event management sector, drawing participation from practitioners, corporate partners, and policymakers across the country.