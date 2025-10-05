Teenage sensation Ureny wows music lovers

The future of the music industry is bright going by recent happenings in the music space. The phrase ‘catch them young’ has been put to practice with the signing of teenage sensation Ureny by NeverStop Records, and the recent release of his single ‘Melody’, a Afro soul song laced with emotions, passion and perfect melody.

One that tells the story of the hustle and how he has put in work to get to this stage.

The 18-year-old talented artiste who hails from Edo state, kicked off his career professionally this year (2025). Armed with a velvety voice, sonic strength and raw storytelling ability, Omoluyi Irene Joseph is set to champion the new wave of Afro soul artistes on the continent.

‘Melody’ is his first official single under the imprint. The song carries both the weight of a first impression and the vulnerability of a new artist staking his emotional terrain.

With a tone that’s introspective, tender and emotive, Ureny expresses himself succinctly on this record with those feelings that words alone may struggle to convey.

For listeners, “Melody” is more than entertainment. It’s an invitation to feel to reflect and to see part of the world through Ureny’s lens. With Ureny’s vocal dynamics, we are rest assured that his offerings going forward will be nothing short of perfection.