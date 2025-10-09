Teen who creates bags from plastic caps, others discovered at EarthPlus

Joshua and his teacher at EarthPlus Project SOLVE 2.0

By Elizabeth Osayande

Earthplus Sustainability Network, also known as Earthplus, founded by Caleb Adebayo in 2015, has identified an inspiring young talent through its Project SOLVE 2.0 (Solutions for a Viable Environment). This project spotlighted a 15-year-old junior secondary school student, Joshua Fapohunda, from Oshodi Comprehensive Junior High School, Lagos. Joshua made a school bag from plastic bottle caps and led a team focused on tackling plastic pollution.

The winning team

During the project presentation, Joshua emotionally shared how his family’s financial struggles prevented his parents from buying him a school bag. To address this, he collected over 1,000 plastic caps and crafted them into a bag that he brings to school for examinations.

Joshua’s Story:

“When we resumed school last year, my parents couldn’t afford to buy me a school bag. I had to find a solution, so my sister and I started collecting plastic bottle caps, which I used to make my bag.” When asked what he and his team would do if they won, the JSS3 student responded, “I will make more of these bags, so parents will no longer have to worry about buying school bags.”

The competition featured several schools, with Oke-Ira Senior Grammar School, known as the Young Environmentalists (Environment Bee), taking first place. They pitched an innovative idea that supports urban agriculture and reduces land pollution by transforming waste plastic bottles into greenhouses for growing vegetables and crops. Grandmates School, which presented “From Litters to Leaders”—a project focused on combating plastic waste—secured second place.

Other participating schools included Keke Senior High School (Trash to Treasure), Bolade Senior Grammar School (Transparent Land), Army Cantonment Junior School (Green Minds), Birch Freeman Senior High School (EcoVators), and Ikeja Senior Grammar School (EcoCycle: From Plastics to Purpose).

Earthplus, through its Project SOLVE 2.0 initiative, provided a platform for secondary school students to showcase their innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution in their schools and communities.

The grand finale featured the pitch competition among the 10 finalist schools. It also featured a panel session themed “From Waste to Wealth: Nigerian Youth at the Forefront of Zero Plastic Pollution”, which highlighted how young people can be actively involved in combating plastic pollution. The Deputy Team Lead of Earthplus, Mosadoluwa Otenaike, who moderated the panel session, emphasised the program’s significance. The event was held in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources. Mosadoluwa stated, “Today, we are showcasing innovative solutions from secondary schools for our Project SOLVE 2.0, the second edition.

“Earthplus aims to equip young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle environmental challenges. We believe young people are key to addressing these issues,” she added.

The project received hundreds of submissions from public schools and private schools in Lagos, with 10 finalists selected to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The winning school was awarded N500,000 to implement their project, and Earthplus plans to work closely with them to ensure its success, employing a phased approach.

“We’re not just viewing this as an event but as a project that will have a lasting impact,” Mosadoluwa remarked. “We want to see that future generations will continue the culture of environmental sustainability and address plastic waste in their communities.”

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Tajudeen, praised Earthplus for its initiative aimed at empowering youths to combat plastic pollution. He was represented by the Director of Environmental Assessment, Dr Sojinh Olasunkomi, who noted, “The Project SOLVE initiative, which engages school students as change agents, showcases innovative solutions to plastic waste management. Their creative ideas not only tackle plastic waste challenges but also demonstrate how to convert waste into valuable resources.”

The Permanent Secretary described the collaboration between Earthplus and LASEPA as “fantastic” and “beneficial.” He encouraged the students and teachers involved, assuring them that their efforts are recognised and rewarded. “The government acknowledges what they are doing, and their reward starts from here,” he stated.

Echoing Dr Tajudeen’s sentiments, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, commended Earthplus for launching this initiative. He highlighted the significant impact of involving young people in environmental conservation efforts, noting that the agency is working to foster a culture of cleanliness and eradicate plastic waste.

Additionally, the Director of Partnerships, Grant Management, and Innovation, Mrs Olabisi Shonibare, also commended the project. While one of the panellists, Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Environmental Protection Matters, Elizabeth Tolulope Adebowale, expressed her excitement about the partnership between Earthplus and Lagos State. She noted that the program would enable young people to become agents of change in their communities, especially in tackling plastic pollution.

Flanked by their Geography teacher, Adeyeye Olumide, Favour Samuel, the team lead from the winning school, Oke-Ira Senior Grammar School, provided insight into their project.

“Our project, themed Environment Bee, utilises plastic bottles to create greenhouses for urban agriculture, aiming to reduce land pollution and improve food supply in Lagos,” said Favour.

Earlier on, as the founder and Team Lead of Earthplus, Caleb Adebayo highlighted how Earthplus is focused on social impact through sustainability and development finance; hence, Project SOLVE was aimed at achieving this by providing small grants to students to bring their solutions to life in their schools. According to Caleb, “Students like Joshua have shown us that so much is possible even with very little. We have seen potential sponsors express interest in Joshua’s work since the event. This is why we do what we do and we look forward to an even bigger Project SOLVE 3.0.”